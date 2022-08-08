Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian
The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
Democrats, Republicans and barbecue enthusiasts flock to western Ky. for Fancy Farm Picnic
During the Fancy Farm Picnic in western Kentucky, Graves County becomes the center of the state’s political sphere.
thunderboltradio.com
Longtime Fulton Police Chief Announces His Retirement
After 44 years of law enforcement duties, Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell is retiring. The Fulton County High School graduate began with the Fulton Police Department in 1979, following four years of service in the Marines Corp. After twenty years of climbing department ranks, Powell was named the Chief of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has eliminated a left-turn lane at the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge along U.S. 60 that crosses the Tennessee River in McCracken County. All eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 is now required to move to the single left-turn...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
kzimksim.com
Cape County Road Work – I-55
North and Southbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between mile markers 91.8 and 92.6 in Cape Girardeau. Weather permitting, work will take place Sunday, Aug. 14 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City man jailed on McCracken drug, gun charges
McCracken County deputies netted a Calvert City man on drug and gun charges after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies received a tip about a suspicious motorcycle parked on Hines Road late Monday night, and arrived to find 35-year-old Terry D. Foulks. The interaction led to a search of Foulks'...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a senior dog Saturday that had been missing for nearly two months.
kzimksim.com
New Madrid man sentenced to 42 years in prison
A New Madrid man is headed to prison for the fatal shooting of another. 38-year-old Jeremy Guest will serve more than 40 years in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections in connection with the Feb. 16, 2020, shooting of the late Datrae Hicks. Guest was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful use of a weapon following a two-day jury trial in June. During the trial Guest admitted to fatally wounding Hicks following an argument at a Marston truck stop in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, 2020. However, Guest claimed it was in self-defense and in defense of his brother. In the sentencing hearing conducted Aug. 5 before New Madrid County Circuit Judge Ed Reeves, two of Hicks’s brothers, his girlfriend and his mother all delivered victim impact statements. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday
Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
kzimksim.com
Bollinger County man charged with second-degree murder
The Banner Press reports that a Bollinger County man has been charged with second-degree murder. Christopher Wolk, of Patton, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 28-year-old Brandon Stephens, also of Patton, earlier this year. Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office began the death investigation Jan. 2 after deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male at a residence in Sedgewickville. Shortly after their arrival, the male was declared dead. Following the initial investigation, it was determined through forensic testing that fentanyl was a contributing factor to Stephens’s death. During the course of the investigation, information was obtained in reference to Wolk distributing fentanyl to Stephens. After the investigation, Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against Wolk, and a warrant was then issued by Judge Alan Beussink for Wolk’s arrest July 27. Wolk is incarcerated at Cape Girardeau County jail with a cash-only bond set at $500,000.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair
A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
KFVS12
Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau will soon have a cleaner river wall for residents and visitors to look at as they pass through the area. A crew is out pressure washing the wall, removing years worth of dirt and grime. “We’re cleaning the floodwall, making...
kzimksim.com
State investigators to look into Butler County Jail video incident
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs is requesting the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) to investigate an incident at the Butler County Jail captured on video that was recently posted to social media. He says he will be making the formal request to the DDCC today. Two men who work for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave after a video clip recorded inside the jail became public on social media. Sheriff Dobbs said he takes the situation very seriously and is assessing the actions of a corrections officer and an investigator shown in that clip. Dobbs described the video as showing the end of an incident lasting several minutes involving an inmate in the jail’s seclusion cell. He said that incident happened in late January. A description of the clip on YouTube suggests a corrections officer recorded it. Dobbs said they believe the edited recording came from a former corrections officer currently facing a misdemeanor charge for bringing a prohibited item into the jail. The sheriff said he is evaluating the circumstances that led up to the actions seen in the clip.
darnews.com
Footsteps Medical Clinic returns to Poplar Bluff in September
“It’s all just to give back to Jesus because he’s sure been good to us,” said Dr. Rick Wirz, general surgery specialist in Poplar Bluff. Wirz said he took part in medical mission trips for about eight years before he was called to lead a team of his own.
wpsdlocal6.com
Call for submissions: first day of school
Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
KFVS12
David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. David Swift was arrested in Alabama after...
Comments / 0