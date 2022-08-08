Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot

DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say.

Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions.

“This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,” police wrote in a social media post.

Law enforcement officials say the dog was left in the car for close to an hour while her owner was inside shopping.

Dedham Animal Control responded to the call and befriended the dog in order to gain her trust for a safe removal, according to officials. Meanwhile, a security officer helped search for the dogs owner.

Authorities say right before the Animal Control Officer was ready to remove the dog from the car, the owner returned with her shopping cart.

“This could have ended very badly for the dog, who as you can see, went from ‘ok’ to uncomfortable just as quickly as the temperature rose,” Dedham Police said.

