Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say.

Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions.

“This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,” police wrote in a social media post.

Law enforcement officials say the dog was left in the car for close to an hour while her owner was inside shopping.

Dedham Animal Control responded to the call and befriended the dog in order to gain her trust for a safe removal, according to officials. Meanwhile, a security officer helped search for the dogs owner.

Authorities say right before the Animal Control Officer was ready to remove the dog from the car, the owner returned with her shopping cart.

“This could have ended very badly for the dog, who as you can see, went from ‘ok’ to uncomfortable just as quickly as the temperature rose,” Dedham Police said.

Comments / 32

Leslie Rouvalis
2d ago

you should be sent to court and they will figure out your demise. how could you do that to a member of your family

Reply
15
Drea D
2d ago

leave the owner in the car like that for the same amount of time see how they like it 🤬

Reply(1)
30
My Guy
2d ago

Was she charged ? Dog removed to A Vet ? What ? Pure Cruelness. 🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(1)
22
 

