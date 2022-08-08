Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Here are the reported incentives, details of Bergeron's new Bruins contract
Patrice Bergeron is officially coming back to the Boston Bruins. The captain has signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives, the team announced Monday morning. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported the details of the contract, which includes a $1.5 million base salary, a...
NBC Sports
Bergeron explains why he's 'super excited' Krejci is back with Bruins
The Boston Bruins are getting the band back together. They announced Monday morning that captain Patrice Bergeron has signed a one-year contract to return for his 19th season with the Original Six franchise. The good news for Bruins fans didn't end there. A short while later, the team announced David...
FOX Sports
Bruins bring back captain Bergeron - and David Krejci, too
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of uncertainty. After an underwhelming first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, they are entering the new year with injuries to several of their top players. As a result of this, they will be hoping for some of their younger players to have breakout seasons. Thankfully, they have a handful of players who may be heading in the right direction on that front. Let’s take a look at each of them.
markerzone.com
VETERAN FORWARD DAVID KREJCI RETURNS TO BOSTON ON A ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Boston Bruins made some noise on Monday morning, first by announcing the re-signing of captain Patrice Bergeron, a move many were expecting for the past couple of months. A couple hours after that signing was made official, the Bruins announced that they've brought back veteran forward David Krejci on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. The contract has a base salary of $1 million, with another $2 million in performance bonuses.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
NBC Sports
'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news
Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Backup Goaltending Position Solidified with Halak
General manager Chris Drury did the inevitable by trading long-time New York Rangers’ backup, Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. To many, that move was easily predictable, but the part most questioned was who would replace him. That answer was found in veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak, who the Rangers inked to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
Boston Bruins Rage Hard for Tuukka Rask Days Before Massive Team Announcement
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Bruins know how to party, no doubt about that. Back in 2011, when the team won the Stanley Cup, they racked up a $156,679 tab...
NHL
Zacha Aiming to Assimilate to Bruins' Approach
While he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Zacha was well aware of the culture that had been established a couple hundred miles to the North. "I think we knew how good Boston always was, especially when I played against Boston - you...
Bruins sign Pavel Zacha to one-year deal
BOSTON -- The Bruins re-signed Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci on Monday, but their work was not done.The team also came to an agreement with forward Pavel Zacha on a deal that will pay him $3.5 million in 2022-23. The one-year deal prevents the Bruins and Zacha from going through an arbitration hearing, which had been scheduled for Aug. 11. Zacha, 25, was traded to the Bruins in mid-July, in exchange for Erik Haula.Zacha joined the Bruins as a restricted free agent, and he was coming off a career high in points with 36 last year with the Devils.Zacha was the sixth overall pick by the Devils in the 2015 draft. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2015-16 season, registering two assists in his one game. He became a lineup regular the following year at age 19.Zacha popped as a goal-scorer in the shortened 2020-21 season, scoring 17 goals in just 50 games for New Jersey. He has averaged 21 assists per year over the past three seasons, highlighted by a career-high 24 assists in the 2019-20 seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens & Senators
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the oddities of the season past and add some notes about the season to come. The 2021-22 regular season was an odd one, with many teams setting regular-season franchise records for wins and points.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
NBC Sports
Patrice Bergeron gives encouraging injury update on elbow
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is officially coming back for his 19th season with the team, and he gave an encouraging update on that status of his elbow Monday. Bergeron had left elbow surgery in late May to repair a tendon. The 37-year-old center said his recovery is going well and that he's on schedule to be ready for training camp in September.
David Krejci back with Bruins to win another Stanley Cup
BOSTON -- David Krejci's return to the Bruins was announced Monday, but his decision to return to the NHL and Boston was made much earlier this summer. And in Krejci's mind, there really was no other option to continue his career in the NHL.Krejci spoke with reporters over Zoom on Tuesday, and revealed that he made his decision to return weeks ago. If you were hoping for the juicy storyline that he was coming back because Bruce Cassidy was fired, you'll be disappointed. That was not at all the case."That would be a good story if I said yes," Krejci...
