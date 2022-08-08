Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Tom Brady bought a Bored Ape NFT for $430,000 in April. He's lost at least $194,000 on it since then.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady has lost tens of thousands of dollars on his Bored Ape NFT. He paid 133 ether ($430,000) for it in April, which is $235,436 right now. Its best offer is $136,034. Celebrities have famously hyped up NFTs to the masses, who stand to lose more amid...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
Breaking: Oklahoma Coach Cale Gundy Is Stepping Down
Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced late on Sunday night that he is stepping down from his position with the program. Gundy, taking to social media, revealed that he said a word during a team meeting that he never should have said. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gardner Minshew Might Be the 1st NFL Quarterback Ever to Eat, Sleep, and Live in the Parking Lot of His Offseason Gym
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew will do just about anything to get a competitive advantage on the football field, including living on the bus. The post Gardner Minshew Might Be the 1st NFL Quarterback Ever to Eat, Sleep, and Live in the Parking Lot of His Offseason Gym appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News
Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote
It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Look: Josh Allen Was Furious With Bills Fan At Practice
Autograph seekers can go pretty overboard at times. We had a great example of this at a recent Buffalo Bills practice, when a fan hurled a football at Josh Allen, attempting to get him to sign it. Allen was not happy with the fan's move. There's a time and place...
Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game
WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin's Punishment Sunday
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Denny Hamlin, who just two weeks ago got disqualified from what would have been his third win of the season. Today he was faced with a new kind of drama. During today's FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan, Hamlin was having a superb...
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media. Gundy announced his resignation late Sunday on Twitter....
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
599K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0