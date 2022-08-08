ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Oklahoma Coach Cale Gundy Is Stepping Down

Oklahoma Sooners assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced late on Sunday night that he is stepping down from his position with the program. Gundy, taking to social media, revealed that he said a word during a team meeting that he never should have said. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach...
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Was Furious With Bills Fan At Practice

Autograph seekers can go pretty overboard at times. We had a great example of this at a recent Buffalo Bills practice, when a fan hurled a football at Josh Allen, attempting to get him to sign it. Allen was not happy with the fan's move. There's a time and place...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
