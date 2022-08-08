ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Depression#Saharan
The Weather Channel

More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows

A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
ENVIRONMENT
FOXBusiness

Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows

Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather’s 2022 US fall forecast

Meteorological autumn is less than one month away and will bring everything from hurricanes to wildfires and even some snow, but AccuWeather meteorologists have condensed the seasonal outlook down to just one word. It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions

As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction. SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road. The thunderstorms were not expected to...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic

After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy

This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Forecasters double down on warning of busy Atlantic hurricane season

Government weather gurus have updated their Atlantic hurricane season predictions, and chances remain high that it's going to be unusually active this year. Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made predictions Thursday that six to 10 hurricanes will form in the Atlantic Ocean by the end of November.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Temperatures Rise as France Tackles Its Worst Drought on Record

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday braced for a fourth heatwave this summer as its worst drought on record left parched villages without safe drinking water and farmers warned of a looming milk shortage in the winter. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office has set up a crisis team to tackle...
AGRICULTURE
Time Out Global

Oh brother! Sydneysiders are in for (yet) another wet spring

The Bureau of Meteorology has this week predicted another wet spring across the eastern seaboard, citing a weather phenomenon known as a negative Indian Ocean dipole. It is believed to be the first time since reliable weather tracking began in the 1960s that the event has occurred two years consecutively.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy