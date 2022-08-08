Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane
Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Weather Channel
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
FOXBusiness
Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows
Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
AccuWeather’s 2022 US fall forecast
Meteorological autumn is less than one month away and will bring everything from hurricanes to wildfires and even some snow, but AccuWeather meteorologists have condensed the seasonal outlook down to just one word. It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the...
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions
As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction. SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road. The thunderstorms were not expected to...
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
July 28 -- Sharks are, for the most part, ocean animals. Tens of millions of people living in the landlocked Midwest may have never even seen one in person. However, there are some sharks, like the bull shark, that are able to thrive in freshwater, and they could be coming farther inland than ever before.
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic
After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
Atlantic basin showing signs of life as development chances increase
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring a batch of showers and thunderstorms moving over the Atlantic Ocean just west of Africa that has the potential to evolve into a tropical depression or storm in the coming days and is the first glimmer of activity throughout the basin after a more than month-long lull.
Tropical hush: Is hurricane season a bust? Or is it about to unleash its power?
All dressed up, and nowhere to blow. Forecasts for the Atlantic hurricane season all predicted above-average activity in the basin, with somewhere between 16 and 20 named storms (AccuWeather) and 14 to 21 named storms (NOAA). But a curious thing happened in the first part of the season. No Atlantic...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
Forecasters double down on warning of busy Atlantic hurricane season
Government weather gurus have updated their Atlantic hurricane season predictions, and chances remain high that it's going to be unusually active this year. Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration made predictions Thursday that six to 10 hurricanes will form in the Atlantic Ocean by the end of November.
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest
Cool air for the northeast as hot temperatures return for the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
US News and World Report
Temperatures Rise as France Tackles Its Worst Drought on Record
PARIS (Reuters) - France on Sunday braced for a fourth heatwave this summer as its worst drought on record left parched villages without safe drinking water and farmers warned of a looming milk shortage in the winter. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office has set up a crisis team to tackle...
Sea level rise is causing record-breaking coastal flooding. It's only expected to get worse – even on days without rain.
The nation's coasts are in trouble. After a year of record-breaking coastal flooding, a new report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that it's going to get more frequent, more intense and more widespread across the U.S. High-tide flooding, otherwise known as "king tides" or "sunny day"...
Time Out Global
Oh brother! Sydneysiders are in for (yet) another wet spring
The Bureau of Meteorology has this week predicted another wet spring across the eastern seaboard, citing a weather phenomenon known as a negative Indian Ocean dipole. It is believed to be the first time since reliable weather tracking began in the 1960s that the event has occurred two years consecutively.
Comments / 0