Bloomsburg Fair bringing bull riders, barrel racers to fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair is bringing bull riding, barrel racing, and rodeo clowns to the grandstand for a rodeo this fall during Fair.

Bull Ride Mania will feature over 20 bull riders in competition, as well as 40 barrel racers and will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Weis Markets Grandstand.

"Watch as riders go up against an animal weighing more than a ton and are as quick as they are big," according to a Fair release. "Upper body strength and strong legs are essential to have a successful run. Judges will take notice of good body position, timing, and other factors to determine a final score."

Following the bull riding, barrel racing will take center stage.

"This fast and furious event requires great horsemanship skills and competitive drive to win," the release continues. "Victories can be won by just a hundredth of a second, making this an edge-of-your-seat event."

Tickets are $20, which includes the price of fair admission, and are currently on sale. They can be purchased online here or by calling the box office at 570-387-4145.