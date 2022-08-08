NC hospital exec: ‘Ugly epidemic of violence’ against healthcare workers must end

Healthcare workers who have dedicated their careers to providing essential care to patients and communities they serve are facing unprecedented and unacceptable levels of workplace violence.

According to a 2018 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics , 73% of workplace injuries in the healthcare setting are due to violence. And that was before COVID.

A survey of nurses in 2020 documented an uptick in violence against hospital employees linked to the pandemic: 44% of nurses reported experiencing physical violence and 68% reported experiencing verbal abuse during the early days of the COVID pandemic.

But tracking cases is difficult. The N.C. Healthcare Association has identified workplace violence as a growing concern but has little firm data to measure the problem. It is prioritizing efforts to gather data statewide.

Sometimes, incidents make the news. On July 28, a patient in one of our Duke University Health System emergency departments was arrested on charges of violently assaulting one of our team members. (Editor’s note: According to police documents , a man punched a nurse in the face, knocking her unconscious and breaking her nose and eye socket.)

That team member was experienced, well-trained and an exemplary professional, and yet became the latest innocent victim in a disturbing national trend.

There was also a case earlier this year in Wilmington , where two healthcare workers were injured in an attack that left one unconscious. But the vast majority of incidents do not make headlines. Some incidents are not even reported to authorities. Often, healthcare workers shrug off attacks as part of the job.

To be clear: Being abused is not part of the job and we advocate zero tolerance for violent outbursts against healthcare workers.

At Duke University Health System we have redoubled our efforts to address workplace violence, with more staff training, enhanced security measures and even signage to remind patients and visitors that aggressive behaviors are not tolerated. Other hospital systems and healthcare providers are taking similar measures.

This is the new sign that will be placed at the entrances of all Duke University Health System hospitals. Courtesy of Duke Health

We understand that people walking through our doors are suffering from illness, physical and/or emotional pain, stress and distress. People come to us in need, and we are dedicated to caring for them with patience, compassion and empathy.

During the pandemic, healthcare workers made tremendous personal sacrifices to treat wave after wave of patients in the face of an unprecedented threat. In challenging times, they met the challenge, which is the very definition of heroism.

Now healthcare workers are the ones needing help — from members of the public and from policymakers.

To the public, we are pleading for civility. We urge everyone to exercise patience, compassion and empathy when seeking care in a hospital, clinic, or physician’s office. We are there to help to the best of our abilities. Our teams cannot do their best when facing verbal threats, harassing comments, obstinance, biting, slapping and other forms of physical and emotional abuse that erupt with alarming regularity. This needs to stop.

To policymakers, we ask for support or sponsorship of the bipartisan Safety from Violence for Healthcare Employees (SAVE) Act that is currently working its way through Congress.

This legislation would give healthcare workers the same legal protections against assault and intimidation that flight crews and airport workers currently have under federal law, providing assurances that our legal system supports this tired, overworked and stretched-thin workforce in the face of mounting uncertainty and community challenges.

We understand that the problems that result in workplace violence require a broad and thoughtful response. The SAVE Act is one critical step to secure the well-being of our healthcare workforce — the most important resource in our nation’s system of health care.

And with the public’s support — including the individual actions of each person who becomes a patient or patient’s advocate in the healthcare setting — we are confident we can eradicate this ugly epidemic of violence against healthcare workers.

Dr. Craig T. Albanese is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Duke University Health System.