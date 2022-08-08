ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Costly error could delay San Diego's Pure Water project

City leaders are trying to get to the bottom of what’s being called a “costly mistake” which may delay San Diego’s ambitious Pure Water project. Construction of a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard near Friars Road keeps flooding, apparently due to a miscalculation of the amount of underground water in the area.
City
Local
California Government
Government
kusi.com

You can say ‘I Do’ after dark at the San Diego County Clerks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Clerks Office is offering a new “Summer Love After Hours” which expands evening wedding appointments and ceremonies. Jordan Marks, Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the new hours.
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego

Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
News 8 KFMB

EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
The Associated Press

Fitness Innovator P.volve to Open Two New Franchises in Carlsbad And Encinitas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, announced today that it will open two new locations in Carlsbad and Encinitas, California. After a detailed due diligence process, P.volve awarded the franchises to Carlsbad residents Kristin and Jeff Springborn, experienced veterans of corporate sales and client services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005748/en/ “After more than two years of intensive research and analysis on potential franchise opportunities in the fitness space, P.volve was by far our top choice,” said Kristin Springborn, who will serve as the studio manager in addition to being a co-owner. “Fitness is a central part of our lives, and being able to start our own business with such an amazing brand and a hugely dedicated following is a dream come true.”
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County

The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
kusi.com

Veterans with disabilities participate in adaptive sports in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last 15 years, the Veterans Association’s Veterans Summer Sports Clinic has offered adaptive sports and recreational activities to veterans who are recently injured. The five-day event has welcomed nearly 80 Veterans from across the country who have a variety of injuries, providing...
San Diego Business Journal

East Village Green Coming in 2025

Construction is scheduled to start this month on the long-awaited East Village Green – a 4.1 acre community park that will include a 13,657-square-foot community center, an underground parking garage, a children’s playground, an outdoor stage, dog parks, a water fountain and a games area. “This will be...
