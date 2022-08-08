Read full article on original website
Community plan draft shows aerial skyways, urban development in Mira Mesa
A long-term Mira Mesa Community Plan Draft proposes the future of the San Diego neighborhood for the next 20 to 30 years.
kusi.com
Kevin Faulconer weighs in on recently approved San Diego Climate Action Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s unanimously approved Climate Action Plan sets community goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2035. Kevin Faulconer, once mayor of San Diego, thinks the action plan may be too ambitious but agrees that San Diego needs to make environmentally conscious adjustments.
KPBS
Costly error could delay San Diego's Pure Water project
City leaders are trying to get to the bottom of what’s being called a “costly mistake” which may delay San Diego’s ambitious Pure Water project. Construction of a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard near Friars Road keeps flooding, apparently due to a miscalculation of the amount of underground water in the area.
San Diegans need to make over $166K salary to afford a house in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Americans know that homes across the county are expensive, but a new study shows just how out of reach houses are in San Diego County. According to Visual Capitalist, San Diego is the third most expensive city when it comes to purchasing a home. With a...
kusi.com
You can say ‘I Do’ after dark at the San Diego County Clerks
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Clerks Office is offering a new “Summer Love After Hours” which expands evening wedding appointments and ceremonies. Jordan Marks, Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the new hours.
Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego
Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
kusi.com
iCNA Relief USA gives away 1000 backpacks to San Diego elementary students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One nation, one cause, to help our students succeed in the classroom. As back-to-school shopping commences, iCNA Relief is giving back to the communities who need a little help prepping. Jamilah Granza, with iCNA Relief, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to...
City officials celebrate installation of long-awaited traffic light
A traffic project over a decade in the making is finally complete in University City, City of San Diego officials announced Tuesday.
News 8 KFMB
EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista
SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
Fitness Innovator P.volve to Open Two New Franchises in Carlsbad And Encinitas
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, announced today that it will open two new locations in Carlsbad and Encinitas, California. After a detailed due diligence process, P.volve awarded the franchises to Carlsbad residents Kristin and Jeff Springborn, experienced veterans of corporate sales and client services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005748/en/ “After more than two years of intensive research and analysis on potential franchise opportunities in the fitness space, P.volve was by far our top choice,” said Kristin Springborn, who will serve as the studio manager in addition to being a co-owner. “Fitness is a central part of our lives, and being able to start our own business with such an amazing brand and a hugely dedicated following is a dream come true.”
NBC San Diego
Hell's Kitchen Ready to Fire Up San Diego County
The mouth-watering wait is finally over. Esteemed culinary artist, Gordon Ramsay, well-known for his feisty reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing the show-inspired restaurant to the Rincon Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The restaurant will mimic the reality show with a high-end menu and heavily sought-after meals. The...
kusi.com
Chairman Daniel Salgado discusses how Prop. 27 would harm local casinos
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chairman Daniel Salgado of the Cahuilla Band of Indians talked to Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” about how Prop. 27 could harm San Diego’s local casinos. Prop. 27 would allow Californians to bet on sports and other competitions online, but...
kusi.com
Veterans with disabilities participate in adaptive sports in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last 15 years, the Veterans Association’s Veterans Summer Sports Clinic has offered adaptive sports and recreational activities to veterans who are recently injured. The five-day event has welcomed nearly 80 Veterans from across the country who have a variety of injuries, providing...
kusi.com
600 people in Tierrasanta on boil water order after major water line break
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage following a large water transmission line break over the weekend. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman trekked to Tierrasanta where water bottles were being passed out at a local rec center.
kusi.com
El Cajon PD puts on Connecting with Cops to promote healthy community relations
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Connecting with Cops is a shopping event sponsored by Dick’s Sporting Goods to promote positive Law Enforcement interactions within the community. Kacey McKinnon visited with the officers and youth who participated in the event and asked them about the significance of community outreach. The...
South of Nick’s Heading to One Paseo
Nick’s Restaurant Opening Sister Restaurant Next Door in Del Mar
San Diego Unified sues cities over the old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District has filed a lawsuit against National City and La Mesa to try and get the cities to pay to clean an old landfill that sits underneath Bell Middle School. CBS 8 first reported the district's plans to pursue legal action last...
San Diego Business Journal
East Village Green Coming in 2025
Construction is scheduled to start this month on the long-awaited East Village Green – a 4.1 acre community park that will include a 13,657-square-foot community center, an underground parking garage, a children’s playground, an outdoor stage, dog parks, a water fountain and a games area. “This will be...
KPBS
Activists say Carlsbad's new Community-Police Engagement Commission has no 'teeth'
The nationwide call for police reforms and oversight grew to a yell after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police. In response some departments have invested in community engagement to help build trust with the people they serve. The Carlsbad Police Department, for example, is creating a Community-Police...
