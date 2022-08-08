Two Salina residents awoke Saturday morning to find a man in the residence who didn't belong there. Officers were sent to a residence in the 800 block of W. South Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a 23-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl awoke to find Michael James Haffner, 35, of Salina, inside the residence, Salina Police Interim Patrol Captain David Villanueva said this morning. The two told Haffner to leave and then called police.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO