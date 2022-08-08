ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Government Technology

LADWP Training Program Creates a Class of Future Leaders

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the United States, serving four million residents and businesses in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. LADWP recently launched an interactive, multi-format IT leadership training program to upskill employees for future leadership positions within the department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
Santa Monica Daily Press

City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit

The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Announces New Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine today announced the naming of Kimberly Freeman as Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity (EID). Freeman will assist with the development, implementation and oversight of the EID strategy across the school. She will operate from within the Office of EID – led by Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, FAAP, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and EID – and in partnership with the school’s Offices of Admissions, Student Affairs, Community Engagement, and Academic and Community Affairs.
PASADENA, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Education
Local
California Education
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
focushillsboro.com

Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?

Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Phil Chang
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school

East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Council Discusses RHNA Reform and Parking Upgrades in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills City Council discussed its initial contributions to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment reform process at the Aug. 2 Study Session. The Council also heard updates to parking meter and garage upgrades during the meeting. The Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) is a state law that determines the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Methodist Hospital of Southern California Joins Keck Medicine of USC

First published in the July 28 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Keck Medicine of USC announces that Methodist Hospital of Southern California in Arcadia is now part of Keck Medicine, and will be known as USC Arcadia Hospital. The affiliation was finalized on July 1. “We are very fortunate...
ARCADIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horace Mann School#An Education#Beverly Hills High School#Highschool#Bhhs Principal Mark Mead
edsource.org

University of California faces calls to reduce barriers for transfer students

To fix what critics say is a confusing and discouraging system, the University of California is under pressure to create a new admissions guarantee program for community college transfer students. Currently, six of UC’s nine undergraduate campuses have transfer admission guarantee programs, which smooth the path from a community college...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ognsc.com

A Generous Serving of Taste of Inglewood Jazz Festival

The spotlight continues to shine over the City of Inglewood, the City of Champions! People came from near and far to get their groove on for the Taste of Inglewood, presents Inglewood Jazz Festival, Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, 2022. Organizers couldn’t have picked a better venue than...
INGLEWOOD, CA
tornadopix.com

In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace

The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
anash.org

Rabbi Yitzchok Arnold, 93, AH

Rabbi Yitzchok Arnold, a chossid of the Frierdiker Rebbe and Rebbe who served as a shliach to Los Angeles for 45 years and director of the local ‘Kolel Tiferet Zkanim Levi Yitzchok’, passed away. Rabbi Yitzchok Arnold, a chossid of the Frierdiker Rebbe and Rebbe who served as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

City Makes Plans for Holiday Celebration

At a City Council Liaison Joint Special Meeting of the Rodeo Drive Committee/Special Events/Holiday Program Committee on Aug. 1, plans were discussed for the city’s winter holiday decorations. Teresa Revis, the associate project manager, asked Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse and Councilmember Lester Friedman, the committee liaisons, for input on proposed new decorations and approval to replace certain elements from previous years. The city has invested in expansive decorations and public exhibits in past years in the interest of entertaining residents and attracting visitors to Beverly Hills. No additional funding was requested from the city, as all funding requested is included in the year-round decor and holiday decorations budget of $3.54 million.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

