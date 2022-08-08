ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

High school teacher arrested; tried to date 15-year-old Concordia Parish minor, deputies say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHkuV_0h9BWYxP00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor and keeping the juvenile a secret.”

Also, the male adult allegedly sent sexually explicit photos to the minor. During the conversations, the male adult mentioned that he began a new job as a high school teacher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1P2z_0h9BWYxP00

Deputies were able to identify the male adult as 26-year-old Bradly J. Dyer of Colfax, La. Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Dyer and he was placed under arrest.

Dyer was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Comments / 1

Related
Natchez Democrat

School teacher arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation of a man from Colfax, Louisiana, who allegedly contacted a 15-year-old online and asked for a secret dating relationship because he had just started a teaching job in Grant Parish. Authorities said Bradly...
COLFAX, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Man captured in Natchitoches homicide also faces murder charge in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. – More details have emerged about a wanted Natchitoches Parish man arrested Friday in southwest Louisiana. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, not only faces a murder charge in Natchitoches, but he's accused in a Lake Charles man's death as well. Lake Charles police issued an arrest warrant Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Concordia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Colfax, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Colfax, LA
County
Concordia Parish, LA
City
Vidalia, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Oakdale shooting victim

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Police Department has released the identity of the victim who died after being shot on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Rakestraw Jr. Authorities are still searching for Malcolm Pugh, 21, who is currently wanted for second-degree murder.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Charges upgraded in Oakdale shooting

A suspect’s charges have been upgraded to murder after the victim of a shooting in Oakdale on Friday died from his injuries, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Malcom Pugh, 21, is now is being charged with second-degree murder after the victim died Monday in an area hospital. The...
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNOE TV8

Grayson chief of police arrested

GRAYSON, La. (KNOE) - A Northeast Louisiana police chief was arrested today, Aug. 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police say. Grayson Chief of Police Mitch Bratton was arrested on several undisclosed charges. Bratton was previously indicted in May 2022, on six counts of malfeasance in office. Bratton was also arrested in...
GRAYSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Violent Crime#Indecent Behavior
KTAL

1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report August 4-6, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Kaleb Pennock, age 23, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Trespass, one count of Disturbing the Peace / Drunkenness, one count of Criminal Damage to Property, one count of Criminal Mischief, and one outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Pennock remains in the VPSO jail.
VERNON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. On August 6, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive that had crashed into a utility pole with front-end damage. Jay Tousant Jr. (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) was located inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, Jay Tousant Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Bunkie that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in the death of her unborn baby. The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call on August 4 around 10:07 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Ebony Street and South Chestnut Street. Police said they heard several gunshots being fired in the area prior to the call.
BUNKIE, LA
KSLA

Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning

(KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle fatal, fiery crash on the Pineville Expressway Sunday morning that resulted in one fatality. APD reported that a pickup truck collided with a bucket truck in the southbound lane. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Harris, 70, of Pineville, was killed in the accident while the driver of the bucket truck was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchez Democrat

Dog caught and bucket removed from its head, but gets loose and flees captors

NATCHEZ — A number of travelers on U.S. 61 north of town near Atkins Lumber were witness to a frightening sight on Saturday. They saw a black Labrador-looking dog crossing the highway with a bucket covering her head. Several residents stopped to try to help the dog, which ran away at each attempt to catch her.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy