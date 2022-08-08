Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
WOWT
Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire. Jacob Hansen, 42, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning...
KETV.com
Body found near Omaha's Benson Golf Course; police investigating incident
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was found dead near Benson Golf Course in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the area north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue for reports of a body in a creek. Authorities confirmed that a passerby found...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release...
1011now.com
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around 4:17 p.m. According to a witness at the incident, one of the cars in the crash landed on its side. This crash is currently under investigation. Stay connected...
KETV.com
71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
Investigators investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in shooting outside Omaha bar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar. James Anthony, 46, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound according to investigators. According to the Omaha Police Department, the shooting happened Monday at about 1 a.m. Police said Anthony was standing outside the...
WOWT
Update: Omaha police identify 18-year-old shot last Saturday
A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Updated: 23 hours ago. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. 10th annual Cruisin'...
WOWT
Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
WOWT
No bond for alleged shooter of 18-year-old in Omaha
A Norfolk mother is accused of helping her daughter have an illegal abortion at home and bury the remains. With the back-to-school frenzy now kicking in we're reminded that all parents are not able to provide new clothes and school supplies for their kids. Updated: 7 hours ago. A fire...
WOWT
Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, is underway. He’s facing a possible first-degree murder conviction. The state opened up the trial in opening statements Monday by arguing that...
iheart.com
Police Investigating Shooting Outside North Omaha Bar
(Omaha, NE) -- An investigation's underway after an overnight shooting outside a bar in North Omaha. Police say a man was shot outside Hank's 2.0 Bar at 3922 Ames Avenue around 1:00 a.m. He has non-life threatening injuries and no arrests have been made. Police haven't determined a motive.
OPD investigating Monday morning, non-lethal shooting
The Omaha Police Department sent out a news release about a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
1011now.com
Thousands of dollars of construction equipment stolen from south Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police believe thousands of dollars in construction equipment was stolen from a business in south Lincoln. According to the Lincoln Police Department, on Monday around 8:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to 21st Century Contracting for a theft. LPD said contractors explained that two trailers had been...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
KETV.com
Two dogs die in house fire in Omaha on Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — After two dogs died in a house fire, the Omaha Fire Department is investigating what sparked the flames. Firefighters responded to the house near 35th Street and Poppleton Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according...
WOWT
Deontae Rush murder trial delayed due to COVID-19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, has been delayed after the judge tested positive for COVID-19. According to the court, several other people involved in the trial also tested positive for the virus, including officers and witnesses. The court is expected to reconvene on Friday.
WOWT
Three charged in connection to Omaha murder face judge for first time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, all received an update on bonds and preliminary hearings. Humphrey was denied bond, Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman...
