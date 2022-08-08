ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

COURT CRAWL | Eyes on judicial vacancies, governmental immunity under microscope

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Axios Denver

Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct

The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado's high courts are almost as diverse as the state

Colorado's Supreme Court closely reflects the state's overall ethnic makeup. Why it matters: Sitting judges decide on important cases with lasting and sometimes immediate impacts on people and systems through rulings on civil and criminal law. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, many activists now view November's general election as one of the last firewalls protecting abortion access, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes. Details: Judges of color represent at least 29% of Colorado's seven supreme court justices; two are Latino. People of color comprise roughly one-third of Colorado's 5.8 million residents.Latinos make up about 22%...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
