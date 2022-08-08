COURT CRAWL | Eyes on judicial vacancies, governmental immunity under microscope

Read full article on original website
Related
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct
The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and supplying outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch. A legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
Two judges to retire from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Court
Elizabeth Weishaupl and Frederick Martinez.Colorado's 18th Judicial Court. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two 18th Judicial District Court judges have announced their retirements on Jan. 10, 2023, creating two judgeship vacancies that will be eventually voted upon by residents of the district.
Colorado's high courts are almost as diverse as the state
Colorado's Supreme Court closely reflects the state's overall ethnic makeup. Why it matters: Sitting judges decide on important cases with lasting and sometimes immediate impacts on people and systems through rulings on civil and criminal law. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, many activists now view November's general election as one of the last firewalls protecting abortion access, Axios' Stef W. Kight writes. Details: Judges of color represent at least 29% of Colorado's seven supreme court justices; two are Latino. People of color comprise roughly one-third of Colorado's 5.8 million residents.Latinos make up about 22%...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Vox
The Supreme Court just let a Trump judge seize control of ICE, at least for now
On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court handed down a brief, 5-4 decision that effectively places Drew Tipton, a Trump-appointed federal trial judge in Texas, in charge of many of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) decisions about which immigrants to target. The decision was largely along party lines, except that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
Tyson asks U.S. Supreme Court to shield it from COVID-19 lawsuits in Iowa courts
Faced with court rulings that say a Trump administration directive doesn’t protect Tyson Foods from liability caused by workers’ deaths due to COVID-19, the food giant is now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the matter. Arguing that recent court rulings against the company will...
Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity
Kansas Supreme Court breaks new ground with decision rejecting former Wichita police officer's claim of qualified immunity in shooting of a child bystander. The post Kansas Supreme Court reverses decisions granting Wichita police officer immunity appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Justice Elena Kagan has a prescription for an ailing Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan, perhaps more than their colleagues, are acutely aware that the Supreme Court may be hurtling toward catastrophe. They know that if the court is viewed as illegitimate, it loses its authority. If we lose faith in the court, it has no power...
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Sen. Cruz grills DOJ official on lack of prosecutions for protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz grilled a top Justice Department official Wednesday over the lack of arrests made by law enforcement while protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year. "Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507 making it a crime to...
Justice Kagan wrote "Now Congress will have to fix a statute this Court has broken."
I'll forgive you if you did not read Marietta Memorial Hospital Employee Health Benefit Plan v. DaVita Inc. It came out on June 21, the same day as Carson v. Makin, two days before Bruen, and three days before Dobbs. I didn't get to the case till July 12. I read everything so you don't have to. You're welcome.
CBS News
State of Colorado sending out TABOR refund checks. Don't accidentally throw the envelope away!
Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
Militia Member Prosecuted in First U.S. Capitol Case to Reach a Jury Receives Longest Jan. 6 Sentence to Date
Texas man Guy Reffitt, the first person to be convicted by a jury in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will spend more than seven years in prison — the longest sentence issued so far in the Justice Department’s prosecution. He did not, however,...
Tennessee federal judge blocks Biden Administration LGBTQ protections
A Tennessee federal judge is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing an executive order designed to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination in schools and the workplace. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. on Friday issued a preliminary injunction that temporarily bars the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal...
Comments / 0