Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
beverlyhillscourier.com
Council Discusses RHNA Reform and Parking Upgrades in Beverly Hills
The Beverly Hills City Council discussed its initial contributions to the Regional Housing Needs Assessment reform process at the Aug. 2 Study Session. The Council also heard updates to parking meter and garage upgrades during the meeting. The Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) is a state law that determines the...
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Council Okays Ballot Measure Capping Rent Control Increases
The Santa Monica City Council this week voted to place on the November ballot a measure capping at 3% the rent increase for rent controlled units. City officials said this measure will support rent controlled tenants who will be impacted by the 6% rent increase that will take effect September 1. Annual increases are currently based on inflation and limited to a maximum increase of $140.
randomlengthsnews.com
Lomita Revises Its Housing Element
On Dec. 21, 2021, the Lomita City Council adopted the housing element for the next eight-year planning period (2021-2029). On Jan. 11, 2022, the adopted housing element was submitted to the California Department of Housing and Community Development or HCD for a mandatory 60-day review. On March 11, 2022, the city received a letter from HCD with comments and has since revised the housing element.
beverlyhillscourier.com
National Night Out in Beverly Hills
Hundreds of community members came out August 2 to show their support in honor of the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) and first responders. The celebration, on Rexford Drive in front of the Beverly Hills Fire Station and Beverly Hills Library, was filled with booths, displays, all five City Councilmembers, City Commissioners, government leaders, special BHPD units, community volunteers and music accompaniment by DJ Keith Welborn. It all made for a high energy, supportive, community event.
hotelnewsresource.com
Los Angeles City Council Rejects Proposal to House Homeless Individuals Alongside Hotel Guests
In the face of strong opposition from small, family-owned businesses that make up the hotel industry, the Los Angeles City Council voted last week to reject a proposal that would have required hotels to make vacant rooms available to unhoused individuals. The measure now heads to the voters in November to decide whether this proposal becomes law.
tornadopix.com
In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace
The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Obtains Injunctions Against Landlords in Section 8 Voucher Discrimination Lawsuit
Judgment requires landlords to accept voucher, pay $20,000 in restitution. The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office has obtained a stipulated judgment and injunctions against three local landlords in a lawsuit where the City alleged the landlords refused to allow a low-income tenant the right to use her Section 8 Housing Choice voucher. The voucher represented rental assistance offered to help the tenant, Liliana Dasic, stay in the home she had been in for 25 years.
Canyon News
Affordable Housing To Be Developed At Nikkei Hall
SANTA MONICA—A 58 unit affordable housing apartment complex is set to be built on what was formerly Santa Monica’s Nikkei Hall. The apartments will serve households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income level. The developer recently cleared out the...
Santa Monica Mirror
Mixed-Use Downtown Apartment Complex Has Highest Rents in City: Santa Monica Real Estate Report – August 8th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside. * Mixed-Use Downtown Apartment Complex Has Highest Rents in City. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. Host – @juliet.lemar. Sponsor this video by contacting ads@mirrormediagroupla.com.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Villa Firenze in Beverly Hills gets a $40.5M price cut
The best things in life come for free — or for multimillion-dollar discounts. Villa Firenze, a sprawling 31,608-square-foot Italian-inspired estate that runs across 9.85 acres in prime Beverly Hills, California, has returned for sale asking $79.5 million. That marks $40.5 million off the $120 million the property asked in May. At one point, before auctioning off in 2021, it even asked $165 million in 2017, according to Mansion Global.
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
vegoutmag.com
This Vegan Coffee Shop Is a Hub for the Long Beach LGBTQ+ Community
Wood Coffee Co. is not your average caffeine destination. If you like watching RuPaul’s Drag Race, drinking oat milk lattes, and meeting like-minded people, Wood Coffee Co. is your paradise! This vegan coffee shop builds up the LGBTQ+ community—beyond serving delicious lattes. It is home to regular events designed to offer a safe space for Queer people and support other local businesses.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: How much is Mark Ridley-Thomas paying people for their support?
We are surprised you haven’t looked into the gaggle of fools enjoined to a lawsuit on behalf of Mark Ridley-Thomas’ fight over his suspension from LA City Council. Rev. K.W. Tullos, Joy Atkinson, Pastor William Smart, and the rest of them are believed to have been on the MRT train (payroll) for years and we believe the only reason they are embarrassing themselves on this issue is for camera time and money.
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Green Line meeting, Obagi calls for civility, Homeless Count results delay
A Metro meeting to gather more public feedback on the proposed Green Line extension is set for Thursday, Aug. 11, at Adams Middle School from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Green Line extension is slated to take one of two routes; elevated along Hawthorne Boulevard, or along an existing railroad right-of-way next to Inglewood Avenue, from Manhattan Beach Boulevard to 190th Street.
Santa Monica Mirror
Supervisor Holly Mitchell Calls for Update of Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement
Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Supervisor Mitchell proposed a recommendation that would update that vision statement in a way that would address issues of the community as it is today.
Asbarez News
Massis Kabob to Open First Standalone Restaurant in Glendale
Massis Kabob, a family-run micro-chain known for authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, announced the opening of its first standalone restaurant in Glendale, California, set to unveil later in August. With over 45 years of grilling perfection and six mall-based locations in the Los Angeles area, this flagship location will...
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
iheart.com
Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year
Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
