Whenever we build something physical, there will almost always be some resulting waste. For example, there are trimmings and cutoffs that are left on the production floor, and these are often thrown out because they can no longer be used. There has been some pushback recently in the attempt to reduce material waste, often by recycling or reusing these materials for other unrelated or orthogonal products. Pieces of fabric can be used for other textile-related designs, and even plastics can be recycled for some other plastic parts of other products. Of course, it would probably be better if there were no wasted materials at all and that every solid piece could become part of the product or a set of products. That’s the kind of resource efficiency that this chair set tries to aim for, resulting in a quirky design that looks like it was made from puzzle mats.

