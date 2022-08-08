Read full article on original website
Related
AI-generated digital art spurs debate about news illustrations
Artificial intelligence has seeped into many creative trades — from urban planning to translations to painting. The latest: visualizations in journalism. Why it matters: Computers are getting better at doing what humans can do, including creating art from scratch. But design is much more than mashing together some known shapes on top of a color background.
These sea pods offer a luxurious life on the water or on land
The pods will be available in September. They range from $295,000 to $1.5 million. They are built to be in harmony with the natural environment. Panama-based Ocean Builders has designed new pods for living on the water and on land that seems right out of a science fiction film, according to an article published in Robb Report on Wednesday.
Fast Company
How this company’s organic bed helped it survive the DTC mattress wars
You love farm-to-table restaurants. You’ve bought a farm-to-closet dress. Why wouldn’t you want to spend your nights sleeping on a farm-t0-mattress bed?. Avocado Green is counting on it. The mattress brand launched in 2016, at a time when hundreds of direct-to-consumer bed-in-a-box startups—like Casper, Purple, and Leesa—were flooding the internet with ads (and their bank accounts with money). By 2018, mattresses were a $29 billion market, with at least 189 different startups competing to own how we sleep, spending millions on social media ads, and paying mattress bloggers for positive reviews. But Avocado had a distinct approach. While other brands were focused on price or convenience, Avocado wanted to sell an entirely organic mattress. To do so, it had to build an entire supply chain from scratch, from buying a factory in Los Angeles to co-owning sheep and cotton farms in India.
Artist uses AI to reimagine Carytown without cars
What would Carytown look like with no cars and open for pedestrians only? Urban planning advocate Zach Katz cannot only tell you, but he can show you — using the AI image-generation platform DALL-E, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.Katz, a 28-year-old Brooklyn-based artist, is blowing up on urbanist Twitter thanks to his AI-generated images that show real-world, car-dense streets as pedestrian utopias. He's recreated cities like New York, Boston and even Richmond.Why it matters: Images are powerful tools for imagining what's possible in urban design — and Katz's work is already being used by advocates across the country to push for the changes they want.Yes, but: In Richmond, we get a chance to experience Carytown without cars once a year, when the streets close for the annual Carytown Watermelon Festival, which is celebrating its 40th year this Sunday from 10am-6pm. Be smart: The Carytown Watermelon Festival wasn't always called that — nor was it in celebration of watermelon. It was "Discover Carytown Day" until the founder took a trip to South Carolina and discovered the sweet fruit celebration we all know today, Richmond Magazine's Harry Kollatz Jr. reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
How this founder is SaaS-ifying air-quality tracking
We all have a right to clean air, but chances are you aren’t getting accurate air quality data — Davida and the Aclima team are looking to change that. In this episode, she talks with Jordan and Darrell about the struggles she faced trying to start a climate company right after the clean tech bubble burst, how she’s stayed laser-focused on her mission, and how working with state governments is paramount for her company and measuring air-quality at scale.
Engadget
NVIDIA helps bring more lifelike avatars to chatbots and games
NVIDIA is no stranger to making realistic AI avatars, but now it's making them more practical. The GPU maker has introduced a toolkit, the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), that makes it easier for companies to put digital humans into chatbots, games and other apps. The combination of AI models and services helps developers quickly create virtual people that don't depend on a massive amount of in-house computing power — a startup can produce an avatar as convincing as one from a giant corporation.
Two Point Campus: The Best Ways To Farm Kudosh
If you love simulation games, then Two Point Studios is a developer worth checking out. The studio debuted with "Two Point Hospital," an underappreciated game from 2018 that saw great critical reviews and drew plenty of fanfare. Now, Two Point Studios is expanding its series with "Two Point Campus." As the name suggests, the goal of the game is to build a school campus, complete with all the essential rooms and features any respectable academic abode should have. However, building all of these things isn't free.
‘Magic bookmark’ revealed as key to augmented reality books
We’ve had ebooks, audiobooks, and of course good old-fashioned printed books – but could there soon be another way to read? So-called “augmented reality books” – dubbed “a-books” by their creators – are a step closer to mass-market production after a six-year project by researchers at the University of Surrey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
TWINS-MDF is a chair set that fit into each other like a Matryoshka puzzle
Whenever we build something physical, there will almost always be some resulting waste. For example, there are trimmings and cutoffs that are left on the production floor, and these are often thrown out because they can no longer be used. There has been some pushback recently in the attempt to reduce material waste, often by recycling or reusing these materials for other unrelated or orthogonal products. Pieces of fabric can be used for other textile-related designs, and even plastics can be recycled for some other plastic parts of other products. Of course, it would probably be better if there were no wasted materials at all and that every solid piece could become part of the product or a set of products. That’s the kind of resource efficiency that this chair set tries to aim for, resulting in a quirky design that looks like it was made from puzzle mats.
You Could Live on a Private Island for Free and Sell Books Barefoot for One Year
Dreaming of escaping to a tropical paradise while in the throes of the everyday monotony of your 9-5 isn't an uncommon fantasy. But what if you could find a way to work while you frolicked away in one of the most luxurious places in the world?. Looks like that dream...
CNET
Wordle: My New Two-Step Strategy Keeps Me Winning
Even though I should go to bed earlier, I almost always stay awake until just past midnight every night to solve the day's new Wordle puzzle. It gives me a satisfying lift just before I go to sleep, and it's especially fun since I developed a new, two-step strategy that really seems to work for me. My win streak is at 30 now, and maybe that's nothing to you, but it's a personal best for me. I thought I'd talk you through it in case you're looking for a new way to tackle the game.
Want to give your child’s birthday party an edge of hysteria? Try breaking the loo before it starts
The first warning sign was probably the grinding slide of the toilet seat that morning, proof that it had come loose from its moorings and was quite separate from the toilet’s base. Closer inspection revealed the seat was attached by a single screw, giving every sedentary moment on our only toilet a cool new feature; the relaxing, meditative feel of Charlie Brown sledding down a snowy hill on an upturned tray.
Why I plan on using my Fossil wallet forever
Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. I’ve never used a wallet for an extended...
What's your favorite PC Gamer magazine cover?
From '90s classics to modern icons, our dead-tree edition has featured a real variety of games. Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - What's the greatest length you've gone to just to run a game?. - How many save files do you keep per game?
One Green Planet
TikTok Tip: Quick and Easy Sustainable Home Swaps For Everyone
Sustainable living can sometimes get complicated, and it can be easy to feel like you’re never doing enough. However, it’s important to keep in mind that small swaps can really make a big difference. This TikTok video offers a list of eco-friendly ideas that will hopefully inspire you to get creative and make some changes!
lonelyplanet.com
Build your own modern yurt by following these instructions
Last fall, travel-loving couple Zach and Nicole packed in their nomadic lifestyle to carve out a homely space for themselves. In an effort to do things a bit differently (and to escape rising rent prices in the city) they designed a contemporary-style yurt that they built on an island just outside Portland. The unique accommodation is truly stunning, and has been inspiring others after images were shared online. The good news? The couple has created a website with a step-by-step guide on how to do the build yourself.
The Daily Checkout: The Cute & Affordable Casetify Laptop Cover Our E-Commerce Editor Loves — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves. While we always love a good deal, it’s sometimes better to shell out a little more cash than opt for the cheapest option, a sentiment OK!’s E-Commerce editor...
This super-fast jet train would tap into a whole new field of physics
A prototype of the FluxJet. TransPodIt’s a plane, it’s a train, it’s the hyperloop FluxJet from TransPod.
Meet the man who can make guitars out of literally anything, from shovels to bottles of Mountain Dew
Calling all guitar tech nerds! There's no object too strange for Shane Speal when it comes to building DIY guitars
dornob.com
Smiling Hammocks and Artistic Swings: Fun Kinetic Sculptures by Geometrie da Compagnia
Hammock stands are purely utilitarian objects — right? Not according to designer Federica Sala of Geometrie da Compagnia, who’s determined to bring a little more happiness and humor into the world with her handmade home decor objects. “The Happy Hammock” is just the latest example of her artistic approach to product design, and it’s definitely a standout. Instead of merely providing a basic support for a hanging hammock, this sculptural piece rises nearly ten feet in the air in the shape of a cartoonish smile.
Axios
Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0