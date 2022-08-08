ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Details About Jason Momoa’s Fast X Character Have Been Revealed And There Is Nail Polish Involved

By Dirk Libbey
 2 days ago
Jason Momoa is currently in production on the tenth Fast & Furious film, and beyond the fact that we know he plays the bad guy in this one, we didn’t know a great deal about who the character really is. One assumed he was going to drive cars really fast at some point, and while that does seem to be the case, what’s apparently more important to Momoa’s character is that he looks damn good doing it.

One thing we had seen was a lavender colored car that Momoa will apparently be driving in Fast X . He seemed really excited by it and it turns out the car is part of a broader ensemble. In a recent profile in the UK’s edition of GQ , it’s revealed that Momoa’s villain will be a guy with pink and purple painted toenails. It doesn’t sound like this will be Momoa’s trademark tough guy, but the actor seems more than ok with that. Momoa explains…

It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters]. But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric. I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life.

Momoa’s big break was playing Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones and since then he has largely been known as the guy playing tough guys, from Conan the Barbarian to Dune , Momoa is the guy who beats people up and looks scary while doing it. It’s made Momoa a star, which hasn’t always been easy . He’s even made the often laughed at character of Aquaman more imposing. But unsurprisingly, the actor is looking to branch out and take on more diverse roles and do different things. While Momoa is still exactly the guy you would expect to show up in a Fast & Furious movie, it sounds like the way he shows up will be a bit surprising to people.

You can see Momoa’s recent attempt to broaden his roles elsewhere. The Minecraft movie will include Momoa in an undisclosed role Beyond that we’ll see him try his hand at comedy soon as well.

It does sound like fun, however. Most of the villains in the Fast and Furious movies , from Jason Statham to John Cena, have been the more traditional “badass” and the actors have largely played exactly the sort of character you would expect them to play. That’s not a bad thing on its own, but it has made the villains largely interchangeable because they are so similar. Momoa gets to do something a little different, which means the role isn’t simply new for him, but for the franchise.

There’s likely a lot more to Momoa’s bad guy than just his toenails. One assumes he has some connection to Charlize Theron’s Cipher, who has become the franchise’s big bad. The only question may be whether Momoa survives the movie .

