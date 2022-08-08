CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) -The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a warning about the rising dangers of blue-green algae blooms in Sloans Lake which is used for recreational and irrigation purposes only and not used for the City of Cheyenne’s drinking water supply. The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will work to combat any blue-green algae blooms through continuous water quality monitoring and any necessary treatment.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO