City Council approves animal control contract without on-site requirement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although the City of Cheyenne’s contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter found unanimous approval at Monday’s City Council meeting, that support didn’t come without discussion on liability and city representation on the shelter’s board. Councilmember Michelle Aldritch sought an amendment to section...
Resolution on racially restrictive covenants introduced during City Council meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resolution that would eliminate racially restrictive covenants has been sent to the Public Works Committee after being introduced to the City Council on Aug. 8. This resolution focuses on getting rid of covenants that had racially restrictive terms. Though racially restrictive real estate covenants were...
Tres Amigos gets liquor license; Paris West expansion request sent to committee
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tres Amigos’s request for a liquor license was approved Monday by the City Council, which also forwarded a request from Paris West Restaurant & Bar to expand seating to the Finance Committee. The application submitted by Los Aquacates Inc., doing business as Tres Amigos Family...
City Finance Committee to consider school resource officer memorandum
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city’s Finance Committee will review a memorandum of understanding with the school district regarding school resource officers. It will then offer a recommendation on whether the council should approve it. This memorandum, discussed Monday, Aug. 8, is between the City of Cheyenne and Laramie...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show open to public until Aug. 14
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though Cheyenne Frontier Days may be long over, the CFD Western Art Show is still open to the public until Aug. 14. The CFD Western Art Show is one of the most well-recognized shows in the Rocky Mountain Region and offers a spotlight for the Western Art Community.
Law enforcement aware of planned protest at Cheyenne FBI office this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department and the local and regional FBI stated that they were aware of a planned protest at the Cheyenne FBI office this weekend. The protest, which has been promoted over social media, is set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.
Kirk Cameron among guest speakers for Laramie County GOP Patriot Summit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Actor Kirk Cameron will be among the guest speakers present at the Laramie County GOP Patriot Summit later this month. The summit, titled “A Return to America’s Principles,” will focus on bringing the country back to its Constitutional roots, the organization said. The...
Secondary household registration begins this week for Laramie County School District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced that starting Aug. 11, secondary household registrations will begin. Address verification and household registration for families who have moved or those who have new junior and senior high students will take place at those students’ neighborhood-area schools on Aug. 11–12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Laramie County health and food inspections (7/25/22–8/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Cheyenne Police Chief and Laramie County Sheriff to battle in the Shoot for Sight event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has announced that it will be holding a Shoot for Sight event. Chief Mark Francisco and Sheriff Danny Glick will be going head to head in a BB gun shooting competition, with the proceeds going to help provide eye exams, eye surgery, and eyeglasses to those in need.
BLM Wyoming Holds Horse and Burro Adoption in Lion's Park
Fifteen wild horses and two burros were adopted on Saturday during the Bureau of Land Management’s and Mantle Adoption and Training Facility’s adoption event. Since expanding the adoption event at Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) in 2015, the BLM and maintained a 100 percent adoption rate for horses and burros brought to Cheyenne for the event.
Laramie County School District 1 holding Back to School Bash this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Get ready for the upcoming school year at Laramie County School District 1’s Back to School Bash!. This event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne on 515 W. Jefferson Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 13. This...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/10/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Obituaries: Booth, Lathrop
Kathryn Booth: December 29, 1942 – August 7, 2022. August 7, 2022, age 79, Kathryn (Kay) E. Booth, recently of Cheyenne, peacefully passed. She was attended by her beloved son Mark A. (Lauren Hejna) Wolcott at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Kathryn is survived by grandchildren Lauren (Cory) Weiss and their son, Kay’s great grandson,
Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend
Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
Blue-green algae bloom found in Cheyenne’s Sloans Lake
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) -The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a warning about the rising dangers of blue-green algae blooms in Sloans Lake which is used for recreational and irrigation purposes only and not used for the City of Cheyenne’s drinking water supply. The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will work to combat any blue-green algae blooms through continuous water quality monitoring and any necessary treatment.
Cheyenne Saturday Farmer’s Market Returns This Week
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
Back-to-school prep in full swing for Laramie County School District
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The first day of school is Aug. 24 for students of Laramie County School District 1, which means last-minute shopping and preparations are in full swing. With the school year swiftly approaching, there are a lot of things for parents to get ready for, especially parents who are sending their students to school for the first time.
Damage to Bridge Prompts ‘Extensive’ I-25 Closure
Interstate 25 is closed south of Berthoud after a truck hauling a backhoe hit the overpass. The damage to the overpass has also prompted the closure of Weld County Road 34 in both directions. The accident that occurred Monday evening could close Interstate 25 at mile marker 245 for an...
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeking information on Cheyenne homicide suspect
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As of Tuesday afternoon, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman listed as a suspect in a stabbing incident this week that resulted in the death of a male victim. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, was named a “person...
