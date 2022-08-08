ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

City Council approves animal control contract without on-site requirement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although the City of Cheyenne’s contract with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter found unanimous approval at Monday’s City Council meeting, that support didn’t come without discussion on liability and city representation on the shelter’s board. Councilmember Michelle Aldritch sought an amendment to section...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City Finance Committee to consider school resource officer memorandum

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The city’s Finance Committee will review a memorandum of understanding with the school district regarding school resource officers. It will then offer a recommendation on whether the council should approve it. This memorandum, discussed Monday, Aug. 8, is between the City of Cheyenne and Laramie...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Frontier Days Western Art Show open to public until Aug. 14

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though Cheyenne Frontier Days may be long over, the CFD Western Art Show is still open to the public until Aug. 14. The CFD Western Art Show is one of the most well-recognized shows in the Rocky Mountain Region and offers a spotlight for the Western Art Community.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Secondary household registration begins this week for Laramie County School District 1

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced that starting Aug. 11, secondary household registrations will begin. Address verification and household registration for families who have moved or those who have new junior and senior high students will take place at those students’ neighborhood-area schools on Aug. 11–12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (7/25/22–8/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

BLM Wyoming Holds Horse and Burro Adoption in Lion's Park

Fifteen wild horses and two burros were adopted on Saturday during the Bureau of Land Management’s and Mantle Adoption and Training Facility’s adoption event. Since expanding the adoption event at Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) in 2015, the BLM and maintained a 100 percent adoption rate for horses and burros brought to Cheyenne for the event.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/10/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Booth, Lathrop

Kathryn Booth: December 29, 1942 – August 7, 2022. August 7, 2022, age 79, Kathryn (Kay) E. Booth, recently of Cheyenne, peacefully passed. She was attended by her beloved son Mark A. (Lauren Hejna) Wolcott at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Kathryn is survived by grandchildren Lauren (Cory) Weiss and their son, Kay’s great grandson,
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend

Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
BOSLER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Blue-green algae bloom found in Cheyenne's Sloans Lake

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) -The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a warning about the rising dangers of blue-green algae blooms in Sloans Lake which is used for recreational and irrigation purposes only and not used for the City of Cheyenne’s drinking water supply. The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) will work to combat any blue-green algae blooms through continuous water quality monitoring and any necessary treatment.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Back-to-school prep in full swing for Laramie County School District

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The first day of school is Aug. 24 for students of Laramie County School District 1, which means last-minute shopping and preparations are in full swing. With the school year swiftly approaching, there are a lot of things for parents to get ready for, especially parents who are sending their students to school for the first time.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K99

Damage to Bridge Prompts 'Extensive' I-25 Closure

Interstate 25 is closed south of Berthoud after a truck hauling a backhoe hit the overpass. The damage to the overpass has also prompted the closure of Weld County Road 34 in both directions. The accident that occurred Monday evening could close Interstate 25 at mile marker 245 for an...

