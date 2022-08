The Ole Miss Rebels will play arguably their toughest matchup of the 2022-23 season when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Oxford on Saturday, Nov. 12. Like they have with most teams, the Crimson Tide have dominated the all-time series with the Rebels since the two programs first met in 1894. Alabama leads the all-time series 53-10-2, with Ole Miss' last win coming in 2015.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO