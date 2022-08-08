Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins Solomon Kindley’s place on the depth chart isn’t good
The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of the Mike McDaniel era and it isn’t looking good for Solomon Kindley’s future. There were a few surprises but not many when the chart came out but Kindley’s place on the depth chart could be a sign of things to come.
Bucs-Dolphins joint practices more telling than preseason encounter
TAMPA — The most significant snaps taken by the Bucs and Dolphins this week won’t occur Saturday on the Raymond James Stadium turf, but Wednesday and Thursday on its eastern flank. A few hundred yards away, on the AdventHealth Training Center practice fields, Tom Brady will take his...
What we learned from release of Dolphins' 2022 depth chart
The Miami Dolphins are set to play their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season this week, as they travel to Tampa Bay for joint practices and a Saturday matchup with the Buccaneers. Training camp has gone well for Miami, with some of their more important players showing that...
Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have. Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency. Beyond those...
NFL selects 14 HBCU students for pilot medical program
Students from several HBCU medical schools will be a part of a new initiative by the NFL starting this fall. The post NFL selects 14 HBCU students for pilot medical program appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa chat during joint practice
Early this month, the Miami Dolphins were stripped of two draft picks for violating NFL tampering rules regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. This reality understandably could make things awkward for current Miami starting signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, who was reportedly...
Green Bay Packers schedule: Packers vs 49ers in preseason opener, 2022 predictions
Green Bay Packers schedule: @ San Francisco 49ers, Preseason Week 1 The Green Bay Packers schedule opens its 2022 preseason
Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice “a couple of days ago”. Saban said recovery typically takes 6-8 weeks and that the sophomore receiver and return man could be back as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1. Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3. “He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while.”
Dolphins’ tampering shows plenty, Deshaun Watson suspension and more
The Miami Dolphins were hammered with penalties for tampering on Tuesday afternoon, and it shows why the organization has been in disarray for years. The Miami Dolphins had a very bad week. For many reasons. On Tuesday, the Dolphins were found guilty of significant tampering charges by the NFL, and...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans. Details on deal and what’s next for TE room
The Dolphins have traded tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Texans, the team announced Tuesday, recouping a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston.
Falcons sign former Titans TE MyCole Pruitt
Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury last season with the Titans, breaking and dislocating his ankle in a Week 17 matchup. He’s spent most of the last four seasons with Tennessee and has had various workouts around the league but catches on with the Falcons. Over his seven-year career, Pruitt has hauled in 46 receptions for 488 yards with seven touchdowns.
Podcast: Discussing Dolphins’ first depth chart, previewing joint practices with Buccaneers
After two weeks of intrasquad practices in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins are in Tampa for a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams will then play their preseason opener on Saturday. The joint sessions come a week after the NFL levied discipline on the Dolphins for tampering with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions.
