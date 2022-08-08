ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

The Spun

Dolphins Are Reportedly Considering 2 Wide Receiver Trades

The Miami Dolphins have plenty of quality depth at wide receiver, which is a good problem to have. Of course, there's Tyreek Hill, the prized trade acquisition, as well as Jaylen Waddle, a budding second-year star. Don't forget about Cedrick Wilson Jr., who was signed in free agency. Beyond those...
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa chat during joint practice

Early this month, the Miami Dolphins were stripped of two draft picks for violating NFL tampering rules regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. This reality understandably could make things awkward for current Miami starting signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, who was reportedly...
The Associated Press

Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice “a couple of days ago”. Saban said recovery typically takes 6-8 weeks and that the sophomore receiver and return man could be back as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1. Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3. “He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while.”
FanSided

Dolphins’ tampering shows plenty, Deshaun Watson suspension and more

The Miami Dolphins were hammered with penalties for tampering on Tuesday afternoon, and it shows why the organization has been in disarray for years. The Miami Dolphins had a very bad week. For many reasons. On Tuesday, the Dolphins were found guilty of significant tampering charges by the NFL, and...
Yardbarker

Falcons sign former Titans TE MyCole Pruitt

Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury last season with the Titans, breaking and dislocating his ankle in a Week 17 matchup. He’s spent most of the last four seasons with Tennessee and has had various workouts around the league but catches on with the Falcons. Over his seven-year career, Pruitt has hauled in 46 receptions for 488 yards with seven touchdowns.
Miami Herald

Podcast: Discussing Dolphins’ first depth chart, previewing joint practices with Buccaneers

After two weeks of intrasquad practices in Miami Gardens, the Dolphins are in Tampa for a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two teams will then play their preseason opener on Saturday. The joint sessions come a week after the NFL levied discipline on the Dolphins for tampering with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on multiple occasions.
