Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed

By Bill Shannon
 2 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life.

State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after a witness called about 33-year-old Jonathan Sneed and possible shots fired.

Jonathan Sneed, 33 (Blair County Prison)

When police arrived, they talked to Sneed’s brother who said he believed Sneed was having some sort of psychosis due to drug use. Sneed reportedly thought his brother was his arch enemy and he had to kill him. He told police that Sneed quietly got their father’s handgun and pointed it at the brother, saying he was going to kill him.

Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman

The brother told police he was afraid for his life and went and got his own handgun to keep on him. Shortly after, Sneed reportedly held the gun at the brother again before he punched Sneed and began to wrestle the gun away when a shot went off. The brother said the bullet struck the couch and that Sneed left at that point.

Police noted in the criminal complaint that they found a shell casing and a possible hole in the couch where it was hit by the bullet. Sneed was then found in the basement after police were given consent to look through the home.

Sneed’s facing two felony aggravated assault charges as well as misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple harassment, and recklessly endangering another person charges. He was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

