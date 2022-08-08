Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Fire destroys home in Lake Symington in Kitsap County
A family is safe after a house in Lake Symington burst into flames early Wednesday morning. The cause is still under investigation.
q13fox.com
Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition
BREMERTON, Wash. - A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car...
Residents near Klahanie neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Residents within a quarter-mile of 244th Place and SE Klahanie Boulevard in Sammamish are being told to shelter in place due to police activity. Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m. Since then, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
Body discovered near dock at Sammamish Landing Park
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a dock at Sammamish Landing Park on Tuesday. King County deputies said they were called at 4:30 p.m. to the park, which is located in the 4600 block of East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast.
firefighternation.com
Two Teslas Explode in Front of Garage Storing Ammunition, Propane in Lynnwood (WA)
Lynnwood (WA) Firefighters responded Sunday to a home that was on fire with two Teslas in the driveway parked in front of a garage containing propane and ammunition. The call to the fire a two-story home in the 2900 block of 208th Place SW came in around 1:20 p.m. Responding...
KGMI
Seattle man arrested for killing his brother in North Cascades National Park
NEWHALEM, Wash. – A Seattle man is in custody after admitting to killing his brother in North Cascades National Park. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that National Parks Rangers heard gunshots in the Newhalem area around 4 am on Monday, August 8th. Rangers found...
q13fox.com
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
Suspect arrested after several fires intentionally set in Seattle’s Central District
SEATTLE — Seattle police said a suspect has been arrested after several fires were set in the Central District neighborhood on Monday night. Firefighters responded to four fires in the neighborhood, with the first reported at about 7:30 p.m. and reports continuing through 8:45 p.m. The 27-year-old suspect was...
My Clallam County
Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim
SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
ifiberone.com
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
myeverettnews.com
Fire Damages Home Undergoing Remodel In South Everett
No injuries but fire damaged a home in the 800 block of 91st Place SW in south Everett early Sunday morning. Shortly before 3:00 AM neighbors called Sno911 to report a nearby home on fire. Flames were visible to the first Everett Fire crew as they arrived. The fire was...
Chronicle
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
KOMO News
Witness describes 'vicious, violent' murder near Seattle's Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — A witness in the brutal attack on a man in downtown Seattle is sharing what he saw happen. The deadly beating happened at 3rd and Pike on a Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. A man was beaten to death with a metal pole just blocks away from Pike Place Market.
redmond-reporter.com
King County Local Dive: Toddler’s mom accused of murder; state targets invasive crabs
This week’s episode takes a closer look at a 19-year-old mom charged with murder in the death of her toddler; the spread of invasive European Green Crabs in Washington state; and the number of solved crimes by the Auburn Police Department. LISTEN HERE:. You can also listen here. Each...
montanarightnow.com
Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County
The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The Crime Blotter: Golf club thief doesn’t get a mulligan, Man fires gun to unlock his car
Last week, Kent Police received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500 from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont. The reporting party advised that he had a serial number and surveillance footage of the suspect and that the golf club was listed for sale on OfferUp. “Our...
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
