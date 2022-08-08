ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverdale, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Silverdale, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bremerton, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Poulsbo, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River

WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
REDMOND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Birthday Party#Structure Fire#Accident#Capitola Place Nw#Poulsbo Fire#Navy
My Clallam County

Cyclist killed in collision with garbage truck in Sequim

SEQUIM – There was a fatal collision in Sequim Monday afternoon between an Olympic Disposal garbage truck and a bicyclist, in the area of River Road and Silberhorn. Police Chief Sheri Crain reported what she could as of 3:00pm Monday. “This is still under investigation but, you know, it...
SEQUIM, WA
ifiberone.com

Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
myeverettnews.com

Fire Damages Home Undergoing Remodel In South Everett

No injuries but fire damaged a home in the 800 block of 91st Place SW in south Everett early Sunday morning. Shortly before 3:00 AM neighbors called Sno911 to report a nearby home on fire. Flames were visible to the first Everett Fire crew as they arrived. The fire was...
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit

The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
montanarightnow.com

Four killed, three injured after crash on Highway 2 in Glacier County

The following is a press release from the Glacier County Sheriff's Office:. CUT BANK, Mont. - On August 6'*, 2022 at 11:08 p.m., the Glacier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a head-on vehicle crash at mile-post 215, US 2. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Montana Highway Patrol, East Glacier Fire, Browning Fire, and Blackfeet EMS responded. Upon arrival Deputies and Officers found Shawn Patrick Neal, 60, of East Glacier Park, deceased in one vehicle and Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 50, of East Glacier Park, gravely injured. Stalaker was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
q13fox.com

Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy