Pearland, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Houston

Foo Foo Fido opens in League City

Pet boutique Foo Foo Fido opened in June at 240 Park Ave., Ste. 4, League City. The location is the same spot as Dirt Poor Couture, a women’s boutique owned by the same person, essentially making the address a one-stop shop for both businesses. Foo Foo Fido sells leashes,...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
houstonpettalk.com

USA Pet Resorts Opens In Spring, Texas

USA Pet Resorts opened its newest location in Spring, Texas on April 15th 2022. The pet resort is set on a 2 acre campus with supervised outdoor training and play yards. The 10,000 square foot facility features private villas, and roomy bungalows for their overnight guests with several large indoor training and play rooms. The exclusive Day Club is open 7 days a week and convenient for working families to drop off their pets for a full day of resort fun and adventure. The resort swimming pool and dock diving facility is included for all overnight lodging or day club guests, as well as available for rental by the hour for drop in guests. The resort offers convenient home pickup and delivery, professional K9 training and grooming services. USA Pet Resorts is located 21120 Spring Town Drive, Spring, Texas 77388.
SPRING, TX
Fort Bend Star

Sugar Land begins work on $1.06 million park project

Crews will soon begin work on a $1.06 million project to bring more improvements to Brazos River Park, according to the city of Sugar Land. Work is set to begin later this month on the six-month project, which will see crews construct a pavilion, more trails and landscaping, according to a news release.
SUGAR LAND, TX
autobodynews.com

Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted in Texas

A new report out of southeastern Texas detailed how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of catalytic converters before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree. According to KHOU 11 in Houston, a group of men had a sophisticated criminal enterprise going which involved...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #3

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New apartment complex coming soon to Richmond

An apartment community is coming soon to Richmond just north of FM 1093 and Peek Road. According to Fort Bend County officials, a timeline for the work has not yet been determined. (Courtesy Pexels) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway Apartments was approved by Fort Bend County...
RICHMOND, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Construction underway on La Marketa de Porter shopping center

Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.
PORTER, TX
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX

