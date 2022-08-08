Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Northside neighbors plead with city for help with overgrown abandoned house
HOUSTON – A Northside neighborhood said an abandoned home has become more than an eyesore, it’s affecting their quality of life. The house located in the 800 block of Bolling Lane can’t even be seen from the road due to overgrown trees, vines and tall weeds. Neighbors...
The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC) is happy to host two low-cost pet vaccination clinics on Thursday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 26. Both clinics are open to residents of any city and will include pet microchipping and county registration.
Foo Foo Fido opens in League City
Pet boutique Foo Foo Fido opened in June at 240 Park Ave., Ste. 4, League City. The location is the same spot as Dirt Poor Couture, a women’s boutique owned by the same person, essentially making the address a one-stop shop for both businesses. Foo Foo Fido sells leashes,...
This Texas City Is Finally Saying Goodbye To Red Light Cameras
A bill went into effect in 2019 that prohibited the use of red light cameras in Texas.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s ridiculous:’ Family says they came home to rental home boarded up and locked with pets still inside
HOUSTON – After nearly four years of Anthony Hudson renting a row house on Alabama in Third Ward, he and Angela Jackson who also stays there, say their living conditions recently started deteriorating because of the landlord failing to maintain the property. “It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous,” Jackson said....
houstonpettalk.com
USA Pet Resorts Opens In Spring, Texas
USA Pet Resorts opened its newest location in Spring, Texas on April 15th 2022. The pet resort is set on a 2 acre campus with supervised outdoor training and play yards. The 10,000 square foot facility features private villas, and roomy bungalows for their overnight guests with several large indoor training and play rooms. The exclusive Day Club is open 7 days a week and convenient for working families to drop off their pets for a full day of resort fun and adventure. The resort swimming pool and dock diving facility is included for all overnight lodging or day club guests, as well as available for rental by the hour for drop in guests. The resort offers convenient home pickup and delivery, professional K9 training and grooming services. USA Pet Resorts is located 21120 Spring Town Drive, Spring, Texas 77388.
fox26houston.com
Houston man fighting $700 water bill gets answers with help of FOX 26
HOUSTON - For the last nine months, a Houston man has been fighting the city on a water bill that he says was more than 17 times what he usually pays. On Tuesday, FOX 26 helped that man resolve the issue and get his money back. Since 1946, Gregory Keith...
Houston Chronicle
Four boys left a note in a bottle 27 years ago. Someone just found it.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Standefer was 10 years old in 1995, when he and three friends decided to write a note on a piece of cardboard, roll it up inside a bottle and toss it into a bayou in La Marque, Tex., near Galveston Bay.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land begins work on $1.06 million park project
Crews will soon begin work on a $1.06 million project to bring more improvements to Brazos River Park, according to the city of Sugar Land. Work is set to begin later this month on the six-month project, which will see crews construct a pavilion, more trails and landscaping, according to a news release.
autobodynews.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Busted in Texas
A new report out of southeastern Texas detailed how a theft ring was able to steal a dizzying number of catalytic converters before law enforcement put an end to the crime spree. According to KHOU 11 in Houston, a group of men had a sophisticated criminal enterprise going which involved...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #3
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Road, Ste 50, New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at 8:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
Meet the Haglers. This Katy family was searching for one more child but got 4 instead
KATY, Texas — A Katy family of five was expecting to have their last child, but instead, they got the surprise of their lives. There wasn't just one baby, there were four. Inside the Hagler home, feeding times are truly a sight to behold. "It's not always this quiet,"...
New apartment complex coming soon to Richmond
An apartment community is coming soon to Richmond just north of FM 1093 and Peek Road. According to Fort Bend County officials, a timeline for the work has not yet been determined. (Courtesy Pexels) An 11.5-acre plat of land dubbed the Westpark Tollway Apartments was approved by Fort Bend County...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Pedestrian struck at Westheimer intersection for the second time this week, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Westheimer Road early Tuesday morning. The incident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Westheimer near Hillcroft Ave. Police said the pedestrian was walking outside of the crosswalk when a car traveling westbound hit...
Construction underway on La Marketa de Porter shopping center
Shopping center La Marketa de Porter is expected to be finished by the end of 2022. (Courtesy American Realty Group) In July, construction began on the La Marketa de Porter shopping center, located at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and FM 1314 in Porter. The 36,500-square-foot project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. La Marketa de Porter will include a 10,000-square-foot Teloloapan grocery store and a 3,000-square-foot bakery, which will serve as the anchor for other businesses, such as Ostioneria Michoacán Seafood Restaurant and Peruvian-Mexican restaurant Pollo Bravo, according to developer American Realty Group. Other businesses to be located in the center will include a medical office and a laundromat. 713-439-0101. www.arg-properties.com.
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
Click2Houston.com
Woman wants to know who buried mysterious grave on her property in Crosby
CROSBY – Miriam Soza and her 4-year-old son Sergio Jr. scanned the ground all around the un-marked grave that they mysteriously discovered on their property last November. “It looked like a grave, but it also looked like uncovered dirt, like a pile of dirt, fresh mud dirt,” Miriam said.
Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase
Kingsley Tian reportedly pointed a gun at two firefighters who were in an ambulance. When he was arrested, police said he made threatening remarks.
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
