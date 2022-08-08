ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Obituary: James Conrad Lyman

James Conrad Lyman “Jimmy,” age 48, passed away on August 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on May 20, 1974, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Cleo Reed Lyman and Virginia Robyn Kleese. He married Danette Orr “Dana” on July 21, 2001, in Casper, Wyoming.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Obituaries: Funk, Wolford

Eileen (Sessions) Funk: March 9, 1927 – July 30, 2022. Eileen (Sessions) Funk peacefully left this earth on July 30, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, where she had resided since 2008. She was born March 9, 1927, in Byron, Wyoming, to Kirk and Pearl (Lynn) Sessions. She graduated from Byron...
CASPER, WY
World War II vet, flight instructor posthumously inducted into Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame

CASPER, Wyo. — A World War II veteran and longtime flight instructor is being posthumously inducted into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. John B. Cooksey, who died on April 24, 1986, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as recognition for a “stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming,” a Tuesday press release from WYDOT and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission said.
CASPER, WY
New Casper Mural Project to celebrate ‘Women of Wyoming’ with Shoshone model

CASPER, Wyo. — A Shoshone woman will be the inspiration for a new mural by the Casper Mural Project and University of Wyoming at Casper. According to a release, artist Koda Witsken partnered with the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center and the Casper Mural Project to create the new artwork, which will be unveiled on Center Street on Aug. 30.
CASPER, WY
Re-Elect Joe MacGuire Wyoming House District 35

Joe MacGuire is a Casper native, NCHS, Casper College, University of Wyoming and University. of Wyoming College of Law. Joe MacGuire is a pragmatic legislator, Pro-Life, Pro-2 nd Amendment, Fiscal Conservative, with. a proven track record of supporting Wyoming People, Supporting our Wyoming Businesses and. resisting outside money that wants...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
CASPER, WY
Nicole Hawley selected as United Way of Natrona County’s new executive director

CASPER, Wyo. — Nicole Hawley has been selected as the new executive director for the United Way of Natrona County. “The United Way board is excited to announce this appointment,” Fleur Tremel, chair of the United Way of Natrona County Board of Directors, said. “Nikki, with her positivity and passion for this community, along with her capacity to energize whomever she is around, is a great fit. As a board, we move forward with full confidence that she has the empathy, integrity, and overall energy that will continue to develop ongoing and meaningful relationships with community donors and partner agencies.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Mills council roundup: commercial buildings, Bar Nunn fire truck agreement, pancake breakfast

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills City Council passed two resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, both of which approved site plans for commercial buildings. Resolution 2022-34 approved a site plan for a 2,300-square-foot commercial building at 935 Freden Ave. The other resolution, 2022-35, approved both a proposed 2,300-square-foot and a 9,000-square-foot building at 1005 Falcon. One building already exists at this location, and the owner would connect it to the 2,300-square-foot structure with a breezeway.
MILLS, WY
(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
EVANSVILLE, WY
Casper, Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, firearms, fraud

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
CASPER, WY
Steve Freel for Natrona County Commissioner

What makes Steve Freel an ideal candidate for the Natrona County Commission? Freel has acquired years of government experience and first-hand knowledge of how to get to the facts and act in the appropriate manner to properly resolve the issue at hand. He is running for county commissioner to help be a voice that finds solutions at the county level and is looking forward to voters taking to the polls Tuesday, August 16th for the primary elections.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
City Council OK with negotiating armored rescue vehicle purchase; Casper Police would have it painted blue

NOTE: This article touches on the topic of suicide. Please read at your own discretion. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themself, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which routes to a Wyoming-based representative) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
CASPER, WY

