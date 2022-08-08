Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Obituary: James Conrad Lyman
James Conrad Lyman “Jimmy,” age 48, passed away on August 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on May 20, 1974, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Cleo Reed Lyman and Virginia Robyn Kleese. He married Danette Orr “Dana” on July 21, 2001, in Casper, Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Funk, Wolford
Eileen (Sessions) Funk: March 9, 1927 – July 30, 2022. Eileen (Sessions) Funk peacefully left this earth on July 30, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, where she had resided since 2008. She was born March 9, 1927, in Byron, Wyoming, to Kirk and Pearl (Lynn) Sessions. She graduated from Byron...
oilcity.news
World War II vet, flight instructor posthumously inducted into Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame
CASPER, Wyo. — A World War II veteran and longtime flight instructor is being posthumously inducted into the Wyoming Aviation Hall of Fame. John B. Cooksey, who died on April 24, 1986, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as recognition for a “stellar and lengthy career as a flight instructor and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated flight examiner in Wyoming,” a Tuesday press release from WYDOT and the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission said.
oilcity.news
New Casper Mural Project to celebrate ‘Women of Wyoming’ with Shoshone model
CASPER, Wyo. — A Shoshone woman will be the inspiration for a new mural by the Casper Mural Project and University of Wyoming at Casper. According to a release, artist Koda Witsken partnered with the Eastern Shoshone Cultural Center and the Casper Mural Project to create the new artwork, which will be unveiled on Center Street on Aug. 30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Re-Elect Joe MacGuire Wyoming House District 35
Joe MacGuire is a Casper native, NCHS, Casper College, University of Wyoming and University. of Wyoming College of Law. Joe MacGuire is a pragmatic legislator, Pro-Life, Pro-2 nd Amendment, Fiscal Conservative, with. a proven track record of supporting Wyoming People, Supporting our Wyoming Businesses and. resisting outside money that wants...
oilcity.news
New game wardens honored for exemplary work at Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department celebrated the achievements of three new game wardens, all of whom were recognized for their performance at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Peace Officer Basic Course in Douglas. These wardens — Elise Huysman, Gavin Dougherty, and Jesse Niemeir...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Serious fun: Casper figure skaters bring home medals after national competition
CASPER, Wyo. — Avery Bandel believes there is a general misconception about figure skating. “People seem to think of figure skating as only being for little kids or Olympians,” she said in a phone interview. Crowd noises at a recent national competition reinforced her belief in the camaraderie...
oilcity.news
Sugarloaf Fire on patrol status with minimal activity in Wyoming; containment at 60%
CASPER, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire has been experiencing minimal fire behavior in recent days and was put on patrol status on Monday, according to the U.S. Forest Service for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland. The fire is listed as 60% contained at 839...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wyoming Rescue Mission to dedicate new Discipleship Recovery Center on Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission will host a building dedication at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 for its new Discipleship Recovery Center, 320 N. Park St. in Casper. The new center includes space to house 40 men and 20 women in the Wyoming Rescue Mission’s Discipleship Recovery Program.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man seen on History Channel’s ‘Mountain Men’ to help Trails Center celebrate 20 years in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Casper this week with a range of events and activities. One of those events will offer people the chance to meet Josh Kirk, who has appeared on the History Channel’s show “Mountain Men.” Kirk will be at the Trails Center, 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
oilcity.news
Nicole Hawley selected as United Way of Natrona County’s new executive director
CASPER, Wyo. — Nicole Hawley has been selected as the new executive director for the United Way of Natrona County. “The United Way board is excited to announce this appointment,” Fleur Tremel, chair of the United Way of Natrona County Board of Directors, said. “Nikki, with her positivity and passion for this community, along with her capacity to energize whomever she is around, is a great fit. As a board, we move forward with full confidence that she has the empathy, integrity, and overall energy that will continue to develop ongoing and meaningful relationships with community donors and partner agencies.”
oilcity.news
Mills council roundup: commercial buildings, Bar Nunn fire truck agreement, pancake breakfast
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills City Council passed two resolutions at its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9, both of which approved site plans for commercial buildings. Resolution 2022-34 approved a site plan for a 2,300-square-foot commercial building at 935 Freden Ave. The other resolution, 2022-35, approved both a proposed 2,300-square-foot and a 9,000-square-foot building at 1005 Falcon. One building already exists at this location, and the owner would connect it to the 2,300-square-foot structure with a breezeway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
City of Casper letting dogs swim during ‘Pooch Pool Party’ at Washington Park Pool
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will host a “Pooch Pool Party” at Washington Park Pool from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. “The dog days of summer are upon us, and it’s your pup’s turn for a pool day,” Aquatics Supervisor Edwin Luers said.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Chili’s restaurant in Evansville hosts grand opening Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — After much anticipation, Evansville’s Chili’s restaurant held its grand opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held “with welcome comments from Bruce Shively, owner, Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Evansville, Paul Bertoglio, Representative Pat Sweeney & other dignitaries,” Jereca Lutz told Oil City News. “They are excited to officially be open for business and cannot wait to serve everyone!”
oilcity.news
Casper, Gillette men sentenced in U.S. District Court for drugs, firearms, fraud
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man and two Gillette men were among the latest defendants sentenced in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Donae Larae Chavez, 40, of Gillette, on July 29, 2022, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud to 28 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release. Chavez was also ordered to pay $9,971.29 in restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens.
oilcity.news
Steve Freel for Natrona County Commissioner
What makes Steve Freel an ideal candidate for the Natrona County Commission? Freel has acquired years of government experience and first-hand knowledge of how to get to the facts and act in the appropriate manner to properly resolve the issue at hand. He is running for county commissioner to help be a voice that finds solutions at the county level and is looking forward to voters taking to the polls Tuesday, August 16th for the primary elections.
oilcity.news
City Council OK with negotiating armored rescue vehicle purchase; Casper Police would have it painted blue
NOTE: This article touches on the topic of suicide. Please read at your own discretion. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themself, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which routes to a Wyoming-based representative) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
oilcity.news
Casper to climb near 97 degrees Wednesday; clouds, storms may block view of supermoon Thursday, Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Hot temperatures are expected in western and central Wyoming on Tuesday and Wednesday before a chance for showers and thunderstorms returns to the region starting Thursday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper can expect a high near 94 degrees on...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council talking scooters, armored police vehicle, Hogadon subsidy and more Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss topics ranging from an update regarding Bird Rides dockless scooters to the proposed purchase of an armored police vehicle to discussion about the subsidy for Hogadon Basin Ski Area and more. With Bird Rides, Inc. completing its first...
Comments / 0