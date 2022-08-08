Read full article on original website
Billings media comes together to cover MontanaFair 2022
It was a fun and entertaining luncheon for the Montana media covering this year’s MontanaFair. TV, Radio, and multiple print journalists, writers, producers, on-air anchors and reporters, and local lawmakers enjoyed hearing about the exciting MontanaFair line-up this year. It’s also a nice break from the hectic media schedules...
Heritage Garden shows importance of Crow Language
The Billings Public Libary Foundation unveiled the new heritage garden at the outside entrance of the library late Monday morning. The garden was made possible by a generous donation from Mark and Diane Gorder. Diane has her roots in Montana, growing up in Red Lodge and Billings. The heritage garden reflects Billings and Montana’s native plants, rock, and scenery.
Billings Needs a Great Drive-In Theater; 5 Movies They Should Play First
Two months ago, the Amusement Park Drive-In Theater in Laurel was destroyed in a blaze. It was one of the most heartbreaking things to witness because it was such a beloved landmark in our area. I think the Billings area deserves another great drive-in theater. The location is easy; right next to the Zimmerman Trail is a field where you could easily put the entrance gate, movie screen, and parking areas. You could call it "The Trailhead Drive-In" and I guarantee you'll have a lot of interest in the community. If it opens, I've also got some pitches for movies it should play as a sort of warm-up.
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings
If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
Montana Rescue Mission celebrates launching of new Billings campus
The campus will include an emergency shelter, a long term program for recovery and 29 affordable apartments.
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Yellowstone Bear Destroys Car After Doors Left Unlocked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a story that repeats itself numerous times every summer. Person leaves car unlocked. Bear opens door of car and gets locked inside. Bear destroys car. It happened again in a community right outside of Yellowstone late last week. According...
Best places to grab a burger in Billings
Hungry for a savory burger? Billings has you covered! The Magic City has a plethora of burger joints with fresh ingredients and original flavors. The crowd favorite in Billings, by far, is the Burger Dive. The television series Man v. Food featured the Billings restaurants in one episode. The Burger Dive is located in downtown Billings, where you can walk off that burger and explore the local shops in businesses. The restaurant is known for its unique burger choices, and two were even part of the World Food Championship: the “Date with Jim Beam & Coke” burger and the “I’ll be your Huckleberry” burger.
Operation School Supply: Helping students succeed
The United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) hosts its annual collection drive, Operation School Supply, for Billings and Laurel Schools. According to the press release, the drive helps ensure students who need school supplies have access to them throughout the year. Supplies donated to the drive are stored in schools...
3 rescued in Yellowstone River in Billings
The kids were playing on a tube near Riverfront Park when they were swept farther down the river, causing the mom to chase after them.
New Town Pump going in at King Ave. and Shiloh Road
Have you been wondering what the mega construction project is at the corner of King Avenue and Shiloh Road in Billings?. If you drive either Shiloh or King, you’re familiar with the roundabout where the two streets meet. A major construction project has been underway for months and is a great economic strength indicator for Billings.
Last MET transit development meeting Aug. 18
The final public meeting for the MET transit development plan is scheduled for August 18 in the Community Room of the Billings Public Library. The press release says members of the public are welcome and encouraged to join the meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to hear feedback on...
Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered
An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it.
Officials search for Billings woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials are searching for Kileigh Ledina Danae Reddog from Billings. Reddog is 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on June 28. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kileigh please contact the Billings Police Department...
Water fees being waived for Montana flood victims
The historic, catastrophic flooding of the Yellowstone River affected many water users in Montana. As one way to support recovery efforts, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation identified waiving application fees for water users affected by flooding. “Flood waters damaged many water right points of diversion beyond repair. There...
Car club gives out meals in Billings
The Scumbag Mafia car club brought their vehicles and gave out about 400 meals in the parking lot at St. Vincent de Paul.
Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame: Shannon Schweyen's accolades speak for themselves
BILLINGS- She is by all standards, the GOAT of women's college basketball in the state of Montana. I won't bore you with the numbers, but here's just a few. She's the all-time leading scorer in Lady Griz history. She has the all-time single season scoring average not once but twice. And she is the all-time career leader in field goals, and was named a KODAK All-American in 1992, one of just ten players in the nation to make the list.
Group rescued from Yellowstone River after being pulled away by currents
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two kids and an adult are home safe tonight after the Billings Fire Department dispatched its' water rescue unit to the Yellowstone River earlier today. According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, multiple calls came in for a couple of kids and one adult who were stranded in the river and getting pulled away by the current.
Bear break-ins continue in Red Lodge
The infamous bear burglar in Red Lodge has struck again this time breaking into the vehicle of Gary and Peggy Toombs.
