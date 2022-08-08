ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wilmington Police Arrest Suspect in Trolley Square Shoplifting Case

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with several theft incidents. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the Trolley Square area for a shoplifting in progress complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with 33-year-old Deshawn Richardson who was identified as the suspect. Richardson was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify Richardson as a suspect in connection with two additional theft incidents that occurred on July 29th and July 30th.
CBS News

Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment.
CBS Philly

Man Found Shot Inside Jeep Cherokee In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat. Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation

— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating West 4th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
fox29.com

Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
phl17.com

77-year-old last seen leaving his West Oak Lane home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022. Police say 77-year-old Kenneth Latham was last seen leaving his home on the 7400 block of Georgian Road around 7:00 am. He may be in the Center City area or near 1500 Chestnut Street.
fox29.com

Judge reinstates third-degree murder charges in crash that killed Pennsylvania troopers, pedestrian

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 back in March. The judge’s decision comes after third-degree murder charges against 21-year-old Jayana Webb were previously dismissed during a preliminary hearing back in...
CBS Philly

Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
MyChesCo

Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
firststateupdate.com

80-Year-0ld Claymont Man Opens Fire On Would-Be Carjackers Sunday

Carjacking that occurred in Claymont on Sunday. Official said on August 7, 2022Y, at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Court Ave, in the community of Clearfield Village for the report of shots fired. When officers...
