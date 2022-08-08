Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: $20,000 reward offered as suspect sought for Fourth of July killing in West Oak Lane
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man in connection to the death of a man on July 4, and now they are offering a reward for information. The victim, 39-year-old Tracey Owens, was reportedly found dead in the driver's seat of an Audi on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane on the Fourth of July.
phl17.com
Man wanted for killing a man in Cecil. B Moore, loaded gun found at the scene
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man they say is responsible for another man’s death. The incident happen on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street around 12:27 am Saturday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body. The...
Wilmington Police Arrest Suspect in Trolley Square Shoplifting Case
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection with several theft incidents. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 11:00 a.m., police responded to the Trolley Square area for a shoplifting in progress complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with 33-year-old Deshawn Richardson who was identified as the suspect. Richardson was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify Richardson as a suspect in connection with two additional theft incidents that occurred on July 29th and July 30th.
fox29.com
Stolen FedEx truck in West Philadelphia found empty; no injuries reported, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police were called to a possible barricade situation involving a FedEx truck in West Philadelphia. Witnesses reportedly told police a man had locked himself inside a stolen FedEx truck on 47th and Linmore streets beginning around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man was refusing to come out...
fox29.com
Man, vehicle sought in connection to deadly shooting of Philadelphia musician
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are trying to identify a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a Philadelphia musician. The Philadelphia Police Department shared photos Wednesday of a person and a car being sought in the July 27th murder of Joelil Foy. The suspect was seen...
CBS News
Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment.
Man Found Shot Inside Jeep Cherokee In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the investigation began when they spotted a black Jeep Cherokee traveling at a high rate of speed in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night. When the vehicle came to a stop at Ontario and Hope Streets, police say they found a shooting victim in the back passenger seat. Police rushed him to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Arrest Warrant Issued for Homicide in Shooting Investigation
— The Reading Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Jayquan Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez is wanted for Homicide charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on July 31, 2022, in the 1200 Block of Church St. The victim has been identified as Quadell Spradley. The...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 23, in critical condition after being shot at a Kensington basketball court
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured at a Kensington basketball court on Tuesday night. At around 8:36 p.m., police say they responded to East Ontario Street at the McVeigh playground and basketball court, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they...
Wilmington Police Investigating West 4th Street Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, shot to death in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot to death Monday night in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7400 block of State Road around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found 26-year-old Quran Justice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and...
fox29.com
Man gunned down while visiting Philadelphia to mourn shooting death of 'Brotherly Love' singer
PHILADELPHIA - Family members of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia say he was visiting the city to mourn the shooting death of a friend and local musician. Diniar Camp, 26, was found shot multiple times on the 1900 block of North 19th Street...
Video released of suspect wanted for several burglaries in West Mount Airy
All of the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4.
phl17.com
77-year-old last seen leaving his West Oak Lane home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022. Police say 77-year-old Kenneth Latham was last seen leaving his home on the 7400 block of Georgian Road around 7:00 am. He may be in the Center City area or near 1500 Chestnut Street.
fox29.com
Judge reinstates third-degree murder charges in crash that killed Pennsylvania troopers, pedestrian
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against a woman accused of fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 back in March. The judge’s decision comes after third-degree murder charges against 21-year-old Jayana Webb were previously dismissed during a preliminary hearing back in...
Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
Upper Darby Man Wanted for Theft at Giant Food Store
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Ian Patrick Coughlan, who is wanted for theft at the Giant Food Store in Thornbury Township, Chester County. On August 7, 2022, Coughlan allegedly stole merchandise from the store...
2 men shot at New Castle, Delaware apartment complex
Police say the shooting happened on the 600 block of Moores Lane in the Colonial Village Apartments complex.
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-0ld Claymont Man Opens Fire On Would-Be Carjackers Sunday
Carjacking that occurred in Claymont on Sunday. Official said on August 7, 2022Y, at approximately 11:00 p.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Court Ave, in the community of Clearfield Village for the report of shots fired. When officers...
fox29.com
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia
A late night shooting in North Philadelphia left 1 dead and two others injured, police say. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
