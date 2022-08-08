ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Here’s how Dallas’ Brentwood Restaurant makes its housemade salsa verde for Durango Chicken

By Tyler Manning
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have heard the phrase “chicken doesn’t taste like anything” you know that statement cannot be farther from the truth. With the right seasoning and preparation, you can make chicken taste amazing.

Don’t know what seasonings to use? Have no fear, we have a recipe for you from Dallas’ Brentwood Restaurant. Chef Jonathan Tsatsoulas shows us how to make housemade salsa verde that you can use for Durango Chicken.

WATCH the video player above for more.

“Sophisticated and refined, Brentwood is a nod to traditional Americana; a place where everyone feels at home and can enjoy excellent food and cocktails,” as their website states.

Brentwood is located at 5318 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254 and they are open during the following business hours:

  • Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about Brentwood, click here .

#Chicken Recipe#Salsa Verde#Brentwood Restaurant#Durango Chicken
