Times-Union Newspaper
Day 1 Of Murder Trial Includes Six Witnesses
Thirteen jury members were selected and six witnesses testified during the first day of a four-day jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Receives Local Sentence On Two Drug Cases
WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve a four-year sentence locally on two drug possession cases. In the first case, Chadd Leroy Shumaker, 40, 113 S. Wood St., Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear, both level 6 felonies. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, in a second case. Eight additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
inkfreenews.com
An Ounce Of Meth Leads To 8-Year Sentence
WARSAW — A Mentone man will serve eight years in prison after police discovered him in possession of one ounce of methamphetamine. Dennis D. Meade, 54, 4929 S. 700W, Mentone, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 3 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. Two criminal charges, as well as two additional drug cases, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
max983.net
Nappanee Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession, Resisting Law Enforcement
A Nappanee man was arrested Saturday, August 6 following a traffic stop in the area of 9A Road and Collins Drive in Marshall County. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Yamaha moped at 3:30 a.m. ET. Police say the driver of the moped, Brandon J. Hattery, failed to comply with officers and threw an item into a yard. Officers discovered the item to be a methamphetamine pipe with residue, according to the report. Officers also allegedly found marijuana hidden on his person.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 8200 block of East US 30, Pierceton. A NIPSCO meter base was damaged. 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 1600 block of East CR 200N, Warsaw. Various items were reported stolen from a vehicle....
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Man Gets Six Year Sentence For Firing Handgun
WARSAW — A Syracuse man has been sentenced to six years after he fired a handgun near two people. Phom Ma Jack Davis Nakasen, 40, 1206 N. Algonquin Drive, was sentenced for five charges related to the incident. Those include one count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; two counts of pointing a firearm at another, both Level 6 felonies; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, a Class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Sheriff’s Merit Board Hears Details About Barricade Incident
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Tuesday, Aug. 9, in which a man had barricaded himself in an attic. KCSO Sgt. Travis Shively provided that information at the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. He noted that Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes had asked him to mention it at the meeting.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, North SR 15, south of West Clearwater Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Unknown. A vehicle left the roadway before stopping a ditch. There was no one in the vehicle when it was found and the driver hasn’t contacted law enforcement. Damage: Up to $2,500.
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Arrest in Traffic Stop
(Starke County, IN) - A Rolling Prairie man is facing drug-related charges. 42-year-old Charles Gross was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop near State Road 23 in Starke County. The vehicle was searched after a K-9 dog detected the presence of drugs. Police said a small amount of cocaine and...
abc57.com
La Paz man accused of public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A La Paz man was arrested on public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine charges on Friday, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:19 p.m., dispatch got a call about a man who was yelling at vehicles while walking on Michigan Road. Deputies responded to the...
95.3 MNC
Car thefts in Goshen
Goshen Police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins and thefts of around a dozen cars happened during the overnight hours on Monday, Aug. 8, in neighborhoods between along 12th Street to 16th Street. Items taken include clothing, money, bank cards, a wallet, a passport, a...
95.3 MNC
Burglary in Elkhart under investigation
A burglary in Elkhart is under investigation. Police were called to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road on reports of a burglary on Sunday, August 7. Officials say that between Friday night and Saturday morning, suspects broke into the building. ABC 57 News reports that tool cabinets were pried...
WNDU
Elkhart officers charged with excessive force appear in court ahead of trial
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two Elkhart officers were in court on Tuesday for their final pre-trial conference. Cory Newland and Joshua Titus are facing federal charges of using excessive force. Surveillance video from a 2018 incident shows the officers beating a suspect who was handcuffed. Charges were then filed...
WNDU
Multiple thefts from vehicles reported in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen have taken multiple reports of theft from vehicles on the south side of the city. According to a Facebook post from the Goshen Police Department, the theft reports are mostly from neighborhoods on the city’s south side between Plymouth Avenue and College Avenue.
WANE-TV
Boy, 10, shot dead; another juvenile arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 10-year-old boy was killed and another juvenile was arrested after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Monday. Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive, in an apartment complex in the area of East Paulding Road and South Anthony Boulevard, on reports of a shooting.
95.3 MNC
Phone call scams, claims to be a LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputy
If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be a LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputy it could be a scam. Residents are reporting they have been receiving calls from a Chesterton phone number where the caller either claims to be a deputy or states they are calling on behalf of the agency.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide
WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
95.3 MNC
Man and vehicles hit by bullets in shooting
A man was injured and vehicles and houses were hit in a shooting on Friday, August 5, at 11:25 p.m. Elkhart Police were called to the 600 block of W. Cleveland Avenue on reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found bullet damage in multiple cars and houses. An 18-year-old...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman tried to run over ex, chased him throughout SE side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of trying to run over her ex before chasing him and his new girlfriend all over the southeast side and laying waste to a vehicle with a baseball bat, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors...
wfft.com
Ten-year-old victim identified in Carterton Drive shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have identified the child who died in a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive around 6 p.m. Monday evening. They found 10-year-old Ray Dee One with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at...
