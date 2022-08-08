ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Statement from Councilmember Hucker on Federal Highway Administration’s Decision to Delay Action on Managed Lanes Project

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Frederick County Council Hears More Opposition To Sugarloaf Plan

They were concerned about proposed downzoning several properties. Frederick, Md. (KM) – There was some opposition expressed Tuesday night to the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan during a Frederick County Council meeting. Jim McIntosh lives on Park Mills Road in Adamstown, and he said there’s no danger of any mass development in the Sugarloaf area. “Developments haven’t happened in this area since 1977,” he said. “And that’s another thing that Tim Goodfellow said in the process to scare a number of residents in this area saying that ‘oh, mass development could happen.’ It can’t happen in this area. It hasn’t happened since ’77,” McIntosh said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Completes ‘High Road Economic Inclusion Framework for an Equitable Climate-Ready Economy’ Report Addressing Climate Change, Equity, Economic Development

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), in partnership with other County departments, agencies and community business stakeholders, has completed the High Road Economic Inclusion Framework for an Equitable Climate-Ready Economy report that lays out a set of integrated strategies addressing climate change, equity and economic development. The analysis,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

I-66 construction nearly complete

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
GAINESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
Montgomery County, MD
Government
mocoshow.com

Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg

One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Marc Elrich
Person
Casey Anderson
WTOP

It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations

If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Takoma Park Library Closing on August 24 For Major Remodel/Expansion; Community Meeting Scheduled For August 22

The Takoma Park Library, Computer Center, and Community Center will undergo a major remodel and expansion project in Fall 2022 (video rendering available below). Wednesday, August 24, 2022, will be the last day to visit the Library and Computer Center before we relocate to a temporary space for the duration of construction. In preparation for the project, staff housed in the Library and Computer Center must be removed from the building no later than August 31,2022. Staff in the Recreation Department offices and game room must be removed from the building by approximately January or February of 2023. A definitive date will be provided no later than 1 month prior to the actual move date.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Virtual Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of Right-of-Way on Kensington Boulevard in Wheaton to be Held on Thursday, Aug. 25

On Thursday, Aug. 25 starting at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed abandonment of a portion of the public right-of-way on Kensington Boulevard from East Avenue towards Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton. This hearing was postponed from Tuesday, Feb. 22. The public will have an opportunity to provide written or oral testimony.
WHEATON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#I 495#I 270#Sec#County#Planning Board
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park

There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
DC News Now

Multiple fires in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Final Site Plan for MoCo’s First Sheetz Has Been Approved

Last week we let you know that Sheetz submitted a Final Site Plan for its first MoCo location. Today, Gaithersburg’s Office of Economic Development confirmed that the site plan has been approved. It will be located at 751 Progress Way, which is currently being constructed off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg. Timing will depend on a lot of factors, but the convenience store/gas station could open as early as 2023.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy