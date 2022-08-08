Statement from Councilmember Hucker on Federal Highway Administration’s Decision to Delay Action on Managed Lanes Project

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
County Council Seeks Applicants for the Merit System Protection Board
Application Deadline Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 5 p.m. ROCKVILLE, Md., August 10, 2022 – The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to serve on the Merit System Protection Board. The term of Ms. Chiles expires December 31, 2022. Ms. Chiles has indicated she will apply for reappointment. Letters of...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council Hears More Opposition To Sugarloaf Plan
They were concerned about proposed downzoning several properties. Frederick, Md. (KM) – There was some opposition expressed Tuesday night to the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan during a Frederick County Council meeting. Jim McIntosh lives on Park Mills Road in Adamstown, and he said there’s no danger of any mass development in the Sugarloaf area. “Developments haven’t happened in this area since 1977,” he said. “And that’s another thing that Tim Goodfellow said in the process to scare a number of residents in this area saying that ‘oh, mass development could happen.’ It can’t happen in this area. It hasn’t happened since ’77,” McIntosh said.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Completes ‘High Road Economic Inclusion Framework for an Equitable Climate-Ready Economy’ Report Addressing Climate Change, Equity, Economic Development
The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), in partnership with other County departments, agencies and community business stakeholders, has completed the High Road Economic Inclusion Framework for an Equitable Climate-Ready Economy report that lays out a set of integrated strategies addressing climate change, equity and economic development. The analysis,...
fox5dc.com
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
Six Women Win Democratic Primaries In Montgomery County Council Races
Six new faces are expected to join the Montgomery County Council, and all of them belong to women. Democrats Laurie-Anne Sayles, Marilyn Balcombe, Kate Stewart, Kristin Mink, Natali Fani-González, and Dawn Luedtke won their party’s nomination in the primary, according to unofficial results posted Sunday after nearly three weeks of ballot-counting.
mocoshow.com
Development Plan Proposed For 72 Stacked Townhouses (With green Space) at Central Ave in Gaithersburg
One Central LLC has submitted a schematic development plan that proposes 72 stacked townhouse (2-over-2) units along with green amenity space in Gaithersburg. Per the plans submitted to the City of Gaithersburg, the Property is located at the northeast quadrant of the intersection of Central Avenue with South Frederick Avenue. Nearby and vicinal uses (on the north) include the Devol Funeral Home and surface parking lot; (on the west) South Frederick Avenue; (on the south) single family housing structures believed occupied by office/employment use;, and (on the east) Unity of Gaithersburg Church, Rockville Evangelical Church, and single family residential.
WTOP
It’s recount season in Maryland. Here’s where they’re happening and how they work
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Three weeks after Maryland’s primary elections, officials in three counties are preparing for recounts in unresolved contests. There are too-close-to-call races in Montgomery, Prince George’s...
Ballot discrepancy forces Frederick County to decertify Primary Election results
Frederick County is decertifying its 2022 Primary Election results. The move comes as officials were already preparing a recount of the County Council's District 3 results.
WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Library Closing on August 24 For Major Remodel/Expansion; Community Meeting Scheduled For August 22
The Takoma Park Library, Computer Center, and Community Center will undergo a major remodel and expansion project in Fall 2022 (video rendering available below). Wednesday, August 24, 2022, will be the last day to visit the Library and Computer Center before we relocate to a temporary space for the duration of construction. In preparation for the project, staff housed in the Library and Computer Center must be removed from the building no later than August 31,2022. Staff in the Recreation Department offices and game room must be removed from the building by approximately January or February of 2023. A definitive date will be provided no later than 1 month prior to the actual move date.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Hearing on the Proposed Abandonment of Right-of-Way on Kensington Boulevard in Wheaton to be Held on Thursday, Aug. 25
On Thursday, Aug. 25 starting at 1 p.m., the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed abandonment of a portion of the public right-of-way on Kensington Boulevard from East Avenue towards Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton. This hearing was postponed from Tuesday, Feb. 22. The public will have an opportunity to provide written or oral testimony.
Blair, trailing by 42 votes, will request recount in Montgomery County executive race
Businessman David Blair will request a recount in the race for Montgomery County executive, after a final round of ballot counting showed him down... The post Blair, trailing by 42 votes, will request recount in Montgomery County executive race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
Bay Net
PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
bethesdamagazine.com
Here’s where candidates stand after final tally of primary election results
With the tally of primary election votes completed, here’s where local, state and congressional candidates stand in the vote count as of Monday. The county Board of Elections expects to certify the results Friday. County executive. Incumbent Marc Elrich has declared victory after receiving 42 more votes than challenger...
Report: Baltimore City wrongly paid company $2 million in property tax funds
A new Inspector General report details how the City of Baltimore accidentally deposited more than $2 million into the bank account of an organization that already owed unpaid property taxes.
Multiple fires in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
fox5dc.com
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
mocoshow.com
Final Site Plan for MoCo’s First Sheetz Has Been Approved
Last week we let you know that Sheetz submitted a Final Site Plan for its first MoCo location. Today, Gaithersburg’s Office of Economic Development confirmed that the site plan has been approved. It will be located at 751 Progress Way, which is currently being constructed off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg. Timing will depend on a lot of factors, but the convenience store/gas station could open as early as 2023.
