ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase’s honest response when asked if he’s better than Raiders star Davante Adams

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is quickly emerging as one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. He made a name for himself alongside Joe Burrow for a Bengals team that went all the way to the Super Bowl last year. However, is Ja’Marr Chase better than Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson? Chase was asked if he was better than both of those players in a recent interview, per Pro Football Talk.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Associated Press

Alabama WR Earle to miss start of season with foot injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss the first month of the season with a broken foot. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Earle sustained a Jones fracture in practice “a couple of days ago”. Saban said recovery typically takes 6-8 weeks and that the sophomore receiver and return man could be back as early as the Arkansas game on Oct. 1. Alabama opens against Utah State on Sept. 3. “He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban said. “Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/8): Reunion at training camp

"I would say I am. Mentally, though, I know what's to come. I have the end in mind more now," said Awuzie, the best thing the Bengals got out of Dallas since Andy Dalton. "Last year I was just trying to master the process on a different team. Now I'm kind of used to this team. I'm used to the guys. I know how everything works."
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Tee Higgins Limited#Training Camp#Clemson#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Enquirer
Daily Mail

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow steps up his appendectomy comeback as Bengals coach Brian Callahan says the quarterback is 'feeling better' after undergoing surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed an improvement in his rehab from a recent appendectomy on Monday, throwing several passes during an impromptu walkthrough session with some of his wide receivers and tight ends. It was the first time Burrow has done throwing of any kind since his surgery according...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bengals’ new stadium name

One of the NFL’s few remaining stadiums without a corporate name is no more. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve signed a 16-year deal with locally-based HR and payroll software company Paycor to rename Paul Brown Stadium as Paycor Stadium. That means that only the Chicago Bears‘ Soldier Field and the Green Bay Packers‘ Lambeau Field remain without corporate names. Here’s the announcement from the Bengals on Twitter:
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy