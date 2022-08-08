ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borussia Dortmund enter race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Callum Hudson-Odoi wants to leave Chelsea having been left out of their 1-0 victory over Everton on Saturday. Leicester and Southampton are interested in signing him on loan.

Borussia Dortmund have entered the race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi, who wants to leave Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel left him out of his side’s 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Southampton have also approached Chelsea about a loan deal for Hudson-Odoi, while there is interest too from Leicester, and the winger is keen to assess his options carefully before making his next move.

The 21-year-old wants to play at a high level and he would be interested in joining Dortmund. The Bundesliga side almost signed Hudson-Odoi on loan last summer. Several other clubs are understood to be monitoring the situation.

Hudson-Odoi was surprised to be left out against Everton. He was not carrying an injury. The 21-year-old has two years remaining on his deal and a permanent deal has not been ruled out, though the cost involved in prising him away from Chelsea means a loan looks likelier this summer.

Chelsea are preparing to let several squad players leave this summer. The Germany forward Timo Werner is close to bringing an end to his disastrous time in England by returning to RB Leipzig on a permanent deal and Marcos Alonso is on the verge of joining Barcelona. Malang Sarr has been given permission to have a medical at Monaco before joining the Ligue 1 side on loan. The deal for the French centre-back is expected to contain an obligation to buy.

Chelsea, whose new owners have signed Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chuwuemeka, Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella, remain in the market for more signings. The club are chasing Wesley Fofana, but they are yet to meet Leicester City’s £85m asking price for the French centre-back.

Chelsea are holding talks with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie de Jong, even though the Netherlands midfielder remains reluctant to leave Camp Nou. They have also been offered the chance to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Spanish club. With Werner following Romelu Lukaku out of the door, more depth is required in attack and Tuchel had an excellent relationship with Aubameyang at Dortmund.

Tuchel also wants a right wing-back to compete with Reece James. Chelsea have looked at Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters, but it is understood that they favour a move for Internazionale’s Denzel Dumfries. Inter are yet to receive a bid for the Netherlands defender.

Chelsea have opened talks with Édouard Mendy over a new deal. Two rounds of negotiations have been held with the goalkeeper, who is one of the lowest earners in the first team.

