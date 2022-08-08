ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Psychodrama review – Hitchcock thriller prompts tale of acting and abuse

By Mark Fisher
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LSSU_0h9BTu4e00
Gifted storyteller … Emily Bruni stars in Matt Wilkinson’s Psychodrama.

There is a theme emerging on this year’s fringe about male power and its abuses. You see it in Svengali, the tale of a controlling tennis coach, and in Guide to Surviving Masculinist Territory, which is exactly that. It is also central to this one-woman show about the professional indignities of the acting industry.

Psychodrama takes as its starting point Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and is a reflection, without ever stating as much, on that director’s complex relationship with the women he put on screen. So often, they are both star and victim, framed in the limelight but denied their agency.

In Matt Wilkinson’s play, Emily Bruni plays a mid-career actor who believes she has landed the part of Marion Crane in a stage adaptation of the movie by Peter Coevorden, a famous Dutch auteur. It feels like we’re drifting into #MeToo territory but, drawing on anecdotes from an actors’ WhatsApp group, the play takes a broader swipe at a profession too tolerant of artistic and economic exploitation.

Bruni, poised and centred on a spotlit chair, is a gifted storyteller, easing us into the tale with its backdrop of humiliating auditions and cliched bit parts in a world where youth and beauty always trump talent. Although her day job in a designer boutique is undemanding, it is a good deal more emotionally secure than her work as an actor, not least in the company of the messianic Coevorden who controls the people around him with a callous disregard for anyone but himself.

If it finishes abruptly, leaving us uncertain about the resolution of the unfolding murder mystery, Wilkinson’s production dramatises the industry’s cruel status games with a vivid intensity.

At Traverse, Edinburgh, until 28 August.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Age Is a Feeling review – an astonishing dive into the future

How did Haley McGee grow so wise? You would expect a solo fringe show about turning 25 to be a solipsistic run-through of first-world problems. Age Is a Feeling is anything but. If it had been written by a performer at the end of her life, it would count as an astonishing insight into the human condition. For McGee to show such wisdom at 36 is as breathtaking as it is moving.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans argue over the merits of ‘The Black Phone’

The Black Phone was one of the highest-profile horror feasts of the year, with a heavyweight director in Scott Derrickson, Ethan Hawke’s uncharacteristic turn as a villain, and a particularly intriguing concept, there was quite a bit to bill it for. And then the reviews came out, leading the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Hitchcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tale#Psychodrama#Film Star#Dutch#Whatsapp
The Independent

David McCullough death: Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner dies aged 89

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough has died. He was 89. The American author, known for his best-selling historical novels, died at his Hingham, Massachusetts home on Sunday (7 August). His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his daughter Dorie Lawson. It was McCullough’s two presidential biographies, Truman (1992) and John Adams (2001), which earned him Pulitzer Prizes. His 1992 book topped the New York Times Best-Seller list for 43 weeks, while his 2001 book landed at No 1 in its first week. They were eventually turned into HBO television adaptations.Additionally, he received National Book Awards for...
HINGHAM, MA
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
HollywoodLife

Paul Newman’s Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages Before Death

Paul Newman has the incredible love story with his second wife Joanne Woodward on display in the new, six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars. The HBO film, directed by Ethan Hawke, takes a close look at the Hollywood legends’ relationship that lasted half a century. “I fell more in love with them as I did it,” Hawke told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz, per CBS News. “And the more you care about them, the more you want to do the story justice.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Barack and Michelle Obama Make Surprise Appearance at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival for Netflix Doc ‘Descendant’

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) kicked off Friday with great pomp and circumstance — and a few bars of “Hail to the Chief” — as Barack and Michelle Obama made a special appearance for the opening night screening of Netflix documentary “Descendant.” When Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance award-winning documentary in January, the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground signed on to present the feature alongside the streamer and Participant. The documentary, which earned the U.S. special jury award for creative vision at Sundance, is set to launch on...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

396K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy