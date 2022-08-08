ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox News

Cubs to cut ties with Jason Heyward after the season

The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. "We’re not going have him with the team next year," Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday....
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023

Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win

The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023

The MLB will not return to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Frank Thomas, former Chicago White Sox player, is part of the ownership group that owns and operates the...
DYERSVILLE, IA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Cubs at Reds in 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game Without Cable Live on August 11

The Cubs will take on the Reds at this year's MLB Field of Dreams. Here's how to watch. Live from the Field of Dreams in Iowa, the 44-65 Chicago Cubs take on the 44-65 Cincinnatti Reds in a pivotal NL Central matchup. The Reds will serve as the home team for Thursday's game, which is the 8th game of the season between the two clubs, and the Cubs lead the season series 4-3.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts

The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
CHICAGO, IL
