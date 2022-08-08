Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Field of Dreams: Cubs, Reds uniforms are here and they’re spectacular
If you build it, they will come. And by they, I mean two failing professional baseball teams in the NL Central. The Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds in the now-annual Field of Dreams Game on Thursday, Aug. 11. The uniforms for the showcase were officially revealed on Monday,...
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Cubs, Reds will have incredible mic’d up twist for Field of Dreams game
The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will play in the Field of Dreams game, and two players will be mic’d up to make the game even better. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams movie site.
Cubs to cut ties with Jason Heyward after the season
The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. "We’re not going have him with the team next year," Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday....
theScore
Heyward won't return to Cubs in 2023
Jason Heyward's time with the Chicago Cubs is nearing an end. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that Heyward - who has one year remaining on his deal - won't return to the club in 2023, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. He added that Heyward - who's...
Chicago Cubs-White Sox Field of Dreams jersey comparison
Each Chicago baseball team is playing in back-to-back Field of Dreams games, a new MLB tradition of playing one regular season game at the Field of Dreams baseball field in Iowa. This season, the Chicago Cubs are facing the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 after the White Sox walked off...
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023
The MLB will not return to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Frank Thomas, former Chicago White Sox player, is part of the ownership group that owns and operates the...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Cubs at Reds in 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game Without Cable Live on August 11
The Cubs will take on the Reds at this year's MLB Field of Dreams. Here's how to watch. Live from the Field of Dreams in Iowa, the 44-65 Chicago Cubs take on the 44-65 Cincinnatti Reds in a pivotal NL Central matchup. The Reds will serve as the home team for Thursday's game, which is the 8th game of the season between the two clubs, and the Cubs lead the season series 4-3.
Go the Distance: Cubs, Reds play at Iowa's 'Field of Dreams'
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him. “Baseball’s a big part of our life,” Bell said, “and I thought that the movie did a great job of kind of just telling the story of how important baseball can be to families and just to people in general.” “Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell’s Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Pair DeMarcus Cousins With Jimmy Butler
DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent on August 10. I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing the four-time NBA All-Star. Cousins has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks over his career.
Fox News
MLB at Field of Dreams: A-Rod, David Ortiz star in hilarious trailer ahead of Cubs, Reds game
Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz participated in a hilarious trailer for the MLB at Field of Dreams game, which is set to be played Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Much like the inspiration to the game, Rodriguez and Ortiz appeared in a cornfield in Iowa. Rodriguez hears...
NFL selects 14 HBCU students for pilot medical program
Students from several HBCU medical schools will be a part of a new initiative by the NFL starting this fall. The post NFL selects 14 HBCU students for pilot medical program appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Franmil Reyes Joins Cubs Lineup; Pair of Pitchers to Make Rehab Starts
The Chicago Cubs (44-64) will continue their tank-off with the Washington Nationals (36-75) Tuesday at 7:05 PM CT. Like most things this season, the Cubs are losing the tank-off and didn’t help things by beating the Nationals last night 6-3. Personally, I’m a fan of the Cubs re-signing Tyler Chatwood and having him pitch every game so Chicago can slide into the bottom three records. Just saying.
NBC Chicago
