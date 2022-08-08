ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 critically endangered animals and how the world is protecting them

By Grae Gleason
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Humans share the planet with animals of all shapes and sizes. In a world teeming with life, people sometimes forget that many wild animals struggle to survive. Critically endangered species illustrate how easily an entire population of creatures can disappear when threatened. Factors such as habitat loss, poaching, disease, and more present major obstacles for wildlife, but there are solutions. Learn more about some of the world’s critically endangered animals and how groups like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) work to protect them.

Amur leopards

The striking Amur leopard faces an uphill battle for survival. With a population of just over 84, the Amur leopard's struggles with prey scarcity and poaching put them at risk for extinction. Alongside local organizations, the WWF works to protect the leopards through habitat protection, monitoring projects, and anti-poaching initiatives.

Sumatran elephants

Even large animals like the Sumatran elephant fall under the critically endangered category. After massive population loss, Sumatran elephants became critically endangered in 2012. Habitat loss through deforestation pushes these animals to the brink, as do poaching and conflicts with humans. Elephant conservation measures include fighting the ivory trade and poaching, reducing human-elephant conflict, and protecting forests.

Hawksbill turtles

In coral reefs deep underwater, Hawksbill turtles swim freely until they are caught in fishing nets or captured by wildlife traders. Traders prize these beautiful animals for their shells, which are turned into tortoiseshell jewelry and other products. Thankfully, creative solutions like the Smart Gear competition can help the turtles. The Smart Gear competition invites innovators to design devices that help turtles avoid gillnets.

Orangutans

The highly intelligent and brightly colored orangutan is known as a gardener of the forest. In tropical forests, valleys, and floodplains, orangutans contribute to the environment through seed dispersal. Unfortunately, hunting, habitat loss, and illegal wildlife trade threaten this animal. Orangutans also have a low reproductive rate, further contributing to their vulnerable status. Since the 1970s, the WWF has fought to protect these animals through anti-poaching, habitat conservation, and sustainable forestry projects.

