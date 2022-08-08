Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr

Blue's youngster Malang Sarr looked likely to join fellow Premier League side Fulham on a loan deal however, now that Chelsea blocked his move, the Frenchmen looks to move back to the French League.

According to French journalist Nabil Djellit , Chelsea and Monaco have reached an agreement for the 23-year-old to join Monaco on loan for a season with an option to buy.

The deal to buy Sarr at the end of the season will only become activated if the Blues defender plays a certain amount of games. It will reportedly cost the French club £12 million if they did decide to buy the 23-year-old.

The defender is set to be in France now to complete his medical exam before finalising his loan move to Monaco.

Sarr was set for a loan move to Fulham but was blocked by Chelsea as the Blues were still in search of another centre-back.

With one French defender leaving the club, another French defender looks likely to be joining the Blues.

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana has expressed his wishes to join Chelsea after the Blues made two bids for the French defender.

Currently, both bids have been rejected but Chelsea seems to be preparing a third bid worth up to £80 million for Fofana.

