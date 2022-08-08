ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea And Monaco Have Reached An Agreement For Blue's Defender Malang Sarr

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DiEl_0h9BTmG400

Blue's youngster Malang Sarr looked likely to join fellow Premier League side Fulham on a loan deal however, now that Chelsea blocked his move, the Frenchmen looks to move back to the French League.

Blue's youngster Malang Sarr looked likely to join fellow Premier League side Fulham on a loan deal however, now that Chelsea blocked his move, the Frenchmen looks to move back to the French League.

According to French journalist Nabil Djellit , Chelsea and Monaco have reached an agreement for the 23-year-old to join Monaco on loan for a season with an option to buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1brw_0h9BTmG400

IMAGO / Action Plus

The deal to buy Sarr at the end of the season will only become activated if the Blues defender plays a certain amount of games. It will reportedly cost the French club £12 million if they did decide to buy the 23-year-old.

The defender is set to be in France now to complete his medical exam before finalising his loan move to Monaco.

Sarr was set for a loan move to Fulham but was blocked by Chelsea as the Blues were still in search of another centre-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahdo2_0h9BTmG400

IMAGO / Action Plus

With one French defender leaving the club, another French defender looks likely to be joining the Blues.

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana has expressed his wishes to join Chelsea after the Blues made two bids for the French defender.

Currently, both bids have been rejected but Chelsea seems to be preparing a third bid worth up to £80 million for Fofana.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malang Sarr
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Kepa Arrizabalaga
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea

It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers

Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joins Everton from Lille

LONDON (AP) — After taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku, Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joined Everton on Tuesday from Lille. Everton said the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal the transfer fee Everton will pay the French club. British media reported it was about 35 million euros ($36 million).
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Barcelona#Fulham#Frenchmen#The French League
Daily Mail

Lyon 'reject bid for Houssem Aouar from Nottingham Forest' as Steve Cooper's summer spending spree is set to continue... but they could face competition from Leicester for the French midfielder

Lyon have rejected an undisclosed bid from Nottingham Forest for attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side for the third consecutive summer, and French outlet L'Equipe are now reporting that the player is open to a move to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace look to sign star once dubbed as a Barcelona prodigy

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig star Ilaix Moriba after it was reported that the Spaniard’s move to Valencia had hit the rocks due to there being ‘better-placed options’ for the Mestalla giants. That’s according to football journalist Matteo Moretto , who claims...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy