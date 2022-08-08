ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Rise Above Colorado completes mural on Broadway

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqyFs_0h9BTijA00

New mural on Broadway sends message of positive empowerment to youth 01:03

A stretch of S Broadway is more colorful thanks to Rise Above Colorado.

CBS

The organization began working on the mural on S Broadway recently, and the big unveiling was on Sunday.

Rise Above Colorado is an organization aimed at empowering teens through action. One of the teens involved in the project says he wanted to give back.

"It's definitely just a reminder to people to definitely prioritize themselves and your own mental well-being even through everything that's happened right now," Christopher Chen said.

"The message at I Rise Above is really, especially for youth, that we're hoping we can empower them to make healthy connections, decisions, changes in their community," Ken MacLennan  said. "It's a positive message of all the things that youth say yes to as opposed to substance use an other harmful activities."

Rise Above Colorado began doing murals in 2014 and this project marked its fiftieth completed mural.

Comments / 3

Related
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Postino opens newest Colorado location

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Why some Colorado families want to stick with remote learning

The state's only accredited synchronous virtual learning school is looking to see an increase in enrollment again. Following pandemic uncertainty, safety concerns, and an improved execution, parents and teachers are saying the expansion of online options is good for their students. "They feel comfortable, maybe because they're in their home, maybe because they're behind a screen. But they feel comfortable because they're speaking out in class, they feel comfortable participating," said Kala Munguia, the Principal of Jeffco Remote Learning Program. The program is expecting about 700 students for this upcoming year. "Our real concern was about...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue Sky

(Denver, Colo.) A Colorado group wants you to picture Mount Evans as Mount Blue Sky. And to raise awareness for their cause, the Mestaa’ehehe Coalition is inviting everyone to submit pictures of Mount Evans, which they call Mount Blue Sky, from their unique vantage points.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Broadway#Rise Above
CBS Denver

Federal grant helps fund transportation projects across CO

Colorado is getting nearly $46 million for transportation projects across the state. That money is coming from the Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program.That program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and welcomed by Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper as well as Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday. That law helps boost funding for roads, bridges and transportation projects across the nation. The project breakdown for Colorado is as follows: The Westward Three project in Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle will receive $24.2 million; the Rio Grande Intermodal Transportation Project...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Hot on Wednesday before record heat on Thursday

Wednesday will mark the third day of a seven day heat wave in Colorado. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for the 47th day this year with no rain in sight.Denver has now surpassed the 30-year average for total number of days in the 90s which is 44 days. The average going back to when records started in 1872 is just 30 days.High temperatures are more commonly in the upper 80s instead of the 90s by the second week in August so it's hotter than normal weather for the Front Range. That said, the record high temperature in Denver on...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
K99

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Parents in Colorado struggle to find and afford child care

Nearly one in ten child care providers closed across Colorado during the pandemic. And the Colorado Children's Campaign says the closures disproportionately impacted low income families and families of color. The Mile High United Way calls them "child care deserts." There is only one slot for every three to four children. On top of that, child care costs increased 40% from 1990-2021. During a Community Conversation on CBS News Colorado we examined the Child Care Crisis in Colorado and what parents can do about it.State Rep. Kerry Tipper had a personal experience. Rep. Tipper said she became a mom after...
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
54K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy