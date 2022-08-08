Rise Above Colorado completes mural on Broadway

New mural on Broadway sends message of positive empowerment to youth 01:03

A stretch of S Broadway is more colorful thanks to Rise Above Colorado.

CBS

The organization began working on the mural on S Broadway recently, and the big unveiling was on Sunday.

Rise Above Colorado is an organization aimed at empowering teens through action. One of the teens involved in the project says he wanted to give back.

"It's definitely just a reminder to people to definitely prioritize themselves and your own mental well-being even through everything that's happened right now," Christopher Chen said.

"The message at I Rise Above is really, especially for youth, that we're hoping we can empower them to make healthy connections, decisions, changes in their community," Ken MacLennan said. "It's a positive message of all the things that youth say yes to as opposed to substance use an other harmful activities."

Rise Above Colorado began doing murals in 2014 and this project marked its fiftieth completed mural.