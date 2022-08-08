Advanced Machining and Tooling Adds DMG Mori NTX 2500

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022--

Advanced Machining and Tooling, a Compass Precision operating company specializing in manufacturing complex geometry components for aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and industrial automation applications, has purchased and installed a DMG Mori NTX 2500 machining center to provide additional part making capabilities and capacity.

“This new machine combines twin spindle turning with full 5-axis milling,” explained Keith Felts, President of Advanced Machining. “It’s possible to mill and turn using the main spindle, then hand off the part to the secondary spindle where additional milling and turning can occur to finish off the part without operator intervention.

“It’s all about getting more done in a single set-up,” added Operations Manager Patrick Reynolds. “The NTX 2500 can multi-task on the main spindle while another part is being milled and/or turned using the secondary spindle. Both productivity and quality benefit from significantly reduced part handling.”

Advanced Machining has aggressively invested in new equipment in the past three years. Recent additions include two Mikron 5-axis machining centers with multiple pallets, one Mikron 3-axis machining center, three Agie EDM machines, and two other DMG Mori mill/turn machines. But at an installed cost of nearly $1 million, the company’s new NTX 2500 tops them all.

“I think this machine is our template for future machine purchases,” said Keith. “All of our chip making machines will be mill/turn with 5-axis capability or 5-axis machines automated with pallet changers. Labor has become our constraint. I feel setups and part-handling must be minimized while unattended machining has to be maximized.”

As the company continues to evolve and grow into the future, additional equipment investments are expected to enhance Advanced’s capabilities and satisfy growing customer appetites for complex components.

“Recent customer demand has required greater capacity and capability in terms of accuracy and part complexity,” said Keith. “Meeting these needs meant we had to make the largest machine tool investment in our history and buy a best-in-class machine.”

“I love what Keith and Pat are doing to push the envelope of our capabilities,” exclaimed Gary Holcomb, CEO of parent company Compass Precision. “We believe strongly in aggressive investment to make ourselves a better precision components supplier.”

DMG Mori NTX 2500 machining features and capabilities include:

The compactMASTER, the world’s shortest tool spindle in its class (350 mm), ensures a wide machining envelop to increase productivity.

Wide range of machining area with the X-axis stroke of 675 mm (-125 - ＋550 mm) and the Y-axis 300 mm (±150 mm).

Y-axis stroke of ±40 mm of Turret 2 expands the machining range.

Simultaneous 5-axis machining with the Direct Drive Motor (DDM) on the B-axis.

6-face machining is available with Spindle 2 to complete the machining of components on one machine.

Cooling oil circulation in spindle motors and ball screws controls thermal displacement and achieves highly accurate machining.

Energy-saving Setting and Visualization of Energy-saving Effect.

Advanced Machining and Tooling provides CNC precision machining services to leading OEM customers. Founded in 1985, the company specializes in prototype and short to intermediate run production for customers requiring demanding, mission-critical components. The family-oriented workspace is highlighted through exceptional leadership.

“My greatest satisfaction comes from passing along knowledge I’ve gained over the years and seeing the members of my team get better,” said Keith. “I don’t often have the opportunity to get my hands on things in the shop anymore, so I live vicariously through my machinists and celebrate their successes.

Advanced Machining’s capabilities include 5-axis CNC milling and turning, wire and sinker EDM, CAD/CAM, Zeiss CMM, and grinding. The company is experienced with a wide variety of materials including all steel alloys, fully hardened steels, high nickel alloys, titanium, aluminum, ultra-hard ceramic composites, non-ferrous alloys, and polymers.

For more information about Advanced Machining & Tooling and Compass Precision, please contact David Wyscaver, Compass’s Communications Manager at david.wyscaver@compassprecision.com.

