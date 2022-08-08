ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Review: A hero struggles with a mystery readers can solve

By BRUCE DESILVA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puXEv_0h9BTbY500
This image released by Minotaur shows "Do No Harm" by Robert Pobi. (Minotaur via AP)

“Do No Harm” by Robert Pobi (Minotaur)

Lucas Page retired from the FBI more than a decade ago after losing an eye, an arm, and a leg in an explosion. But Lucas is a man of unique talents, so once again — in “Do No Harm,” the third book in Robert Pobi’s series — the bureau needs his help.

This time, he is again paired with special agent Alice Whitaker who, because of an incident that occurred in their last case, is walking with a cane. Meanwhile, Page’s upstairs neighbor is a double amputee, and another major character, New York City police detective Johnny Russo, has a glass eye.

The abundance of shredded body parts feels farcical, but Pobi takes a deadly serious tone with the plot, leaving readers uncertain whether to laugh with him or at him.

The plot gets rolling when Lucas, a polymath who can identify patterns in vast collections of data, notices that an inexplicably large number of New York City physicians have been dying. Readers may find it odd that a genius was required to spot this, however.

The deaths have been attributed to a variety of causes including accidents, drug overdoses, and suicide, but Lucas’s statistical analysis concludes that they have been murdered. After launching his investigation, he discovers that a handful of people have been arrested recently for attempting to kill doctors. However, none of them seem to have a motive.

Murder attempts with no motives? What could possibly be going on? Pobi has Lucas puzzle over this until the genius finally tumbles to the obvious on page 266. Anyone who’s seen Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train” — which includes nearly everyone who reads crime fiction — would have spotted it right off. It’s the old you-do-my-murder-and-I’ll-do-yours trope. However, in the movie there was only one murder. In “Do No Harm,” it’s happening on a large scale.

Once Lucas figures this out, he spends the rest of the book solving a mystery better suited to his talents: Who has organized a large number of people to trade murders, and why?

Lucas’s utter lack of social skills is oddly endearing, his ability to cope with his physical limitations make him a compelling character, and Pobi is a quirky and talented writer.

However, the author tries too hard to be clever, cluttering his prose with technical names for everyday things and bombarding readers with historical and popular culture references. Within a handful of pages, for example, he throws out references to Ferris Bueller, Albert Speer, Tom Waits, Nietzsche, Harvey Keitel, Zarathustra, and George and Weezie from “The Jeffersons.” He ought to cut that out.

___

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the author of the Mulligan crime novels including “The Dread Line.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC

New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Best Gelato Shops In NYC For A Tasty Italian Treat

Now that the hottest summer days of the entire year are officially here, we’re all trying to find ways to cool off! But have you ever considered beating the heat with a little slice of Italian goodness? NYC is home to some of the best gelato shops around with the most authentic Italian desserts. We rounded up the best gelaterias in the city, offering the most delicious flavors you can imagine. Here’s our list of the best! The first stop on our gelato shop tour goes to Figo – Il Gelato Italiano, which was formerly known as M’O Gelato. This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Becca C

5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYC

Feeling like you need a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City? You’re not alone! Luckily, there are plenty of great solo weekend getaways from NYC that will help you relax, reset, and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a beach escape, a nature retreat, or a solo adventure, we’ve got you covered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Nietzsche
Person
Tom Waits
Person
Albert Speer
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island son, 22, was executed in Nazi crime after World War II commando raid in Italy. | From the vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Aug. 13, 1945, edition of the Staten Island Advance. During the World War II years, the Advance had the sad duty of sharing news about hometown sons who were killed in action overseas. Most were announced on the front page. News of the death of Rosario F. Squatrito of South Beach came about a week after the first atomic bomb was dropped and as Japan considered surrender.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
longislandweekly.com

An Izakaya Moves Into Simon’s Restaurant Collection

The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya, a casual Japanese bar for hangout and snacks. After having successfully opened Keki Modern Cakes—the bakery that single-handedly brought the viral...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
6sqft

Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked

A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
The Associated Press

Details released on extra tolls for New York City drivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Drivers entering the heart of New York City would pay an extra $9 to $23 as soon as the end of next year under a plan aimed at reducing congestion in the country’s most congested city. Details on the plan, known as congestion pricing, were included in an environmental assessment released Wednesday that is part of the federal regulatory process. The tolls aren’t expected to be put into effect until the end of next year at the earliest, and would be the first of their kind used in the U.S. Other cities including London, Stockholm and Singapore have used similar plans. Drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street would be charged electronically. According to the environmental assessment, travel speeds in Manhattan’s central business district decreased 22%, to an average of about 7 mph, between 2010 and 2019, and drivers experience about 102 hours of lost travel time per year as a result. Local bus speeds have decreased 28%. Revenue from the tolls, projected to be roughly $1 billion annually, will be used to finance borrowing to upgrade the city’s mass transit systems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy

NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Families: Headstones cracking, grave beds sinking at Queens cemetery

GLENDALE, N.Y. – More than 100 burial plots at a Jewish cemetery in Queens have experienced either cracked headstones after falling to the ground or grave beds sinking into the soil. The Bukharian Jewish community in Glendale claim they’ve tried to rectify the issue personally with the cemetery owners at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, but with […]
QUEENS, NY
Chalkbeat

What is going on with NYC’s public school enrollment? We explain.

New York City’s fight over school budget cuts has dominated the news. But at the heart of that debate is declining student enrollment. Overall, K-12 enrollment has dropped by 9.5% since the pandemic began. Officials are expecting 30,000 fewer K-12 students to be on the rolls this fall compared to last year.In this most recent school year, three-quarters of schools saw fewer students, a Chalkbeat analysis previously found. Enrollment of Black and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy