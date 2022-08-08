Tee Higgins Limited in Bengals’ Training Camp

CLEMSON, S.C. — Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been limited in practice thus far in Cincinnati’s preseason camp, but that is not worrying the former Clemson Tiger.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been limited in practice thus far in Cincinnati’s preseason camp, but that is not worrying the former Clemson Tiger.

Following the Bengals’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Higgins underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn Labrum. He spent the off-season rehabbing.

During the team’s voluntary off-season programs, Higgins was present, but did not participate as he worked on the side with the Bengals’ medical staff. So far in training camp, he has only done limited work, as the team brings him back slowly.

When the Bengals have done good-on-good drills in camp, Higgins has only been able to watch from the sidelines, which has not been easy.

“It’s been boring because you know I’m a competitor at the end of the day, so obviously I want to compete during the team periods but it’s also a learning experience,” Higgins said Sunday to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Just getting my mental right, hearing the plays being called and seeing what I would do against that coverage, however Eli (Apple) or Chido (Chidobe Awuzie) is playing that coverage. Just doing it mentally.”

There is no timetable on Higgins’ return to full practice participation.

It seems unlikely the Clemson product will play in any of the Bengals’ preseason games this month. However, that does not seem to bother him.

“It wouldn’t hurt, but I feel like all I really need is that competition in practice to get my feet back wet and get that competition,” Higgins said.

The Bengals open the season on Sept. 11 against AFC North rival Pittsburgh.

“I feel like I’m closer than expected, so it’s up to the training staff at the end of the day, but it’s also up to me to tell them how I feel,” Higgins said. “I feel amazing so I’m just putting the ball in their hands, and we’ll see where we go from there.”

Higgins is coming off his best season in his young NFL career. During the regular season in 2021, he caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He then added 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns during the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl LVI.

In the Super Bowl, Higgins hauled in four passes for 100 yards, while scoring both of his postseason touchdowns. He became just the second former Clemson player in Super Bowl History to score a touchdown and the first offensive player.

The Browns are tied with the Ravens at +200 as favorites to win the AFC North while the Bengals are right behind them at +210, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!