ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Axios sold to Cox Enterprises for $525 million

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0Vmc_0h9BTPuF00

D igital media company Axios is being sold to Cox Enterprises for $525 million, the company announced Monday.

As part of the deal, which is expected to be finalized over the coming weeks, CEO Jim VandeHei, President Roy Schwartz, and Executive Editor Mike Allen are expected to stay on board. The $525 million is markedly higher than the company's reported $100 million revenue projections for 2022.

PHOTOS SHOW DOCUMENTS TRUMP PURPORTEDLY FLUSHED DOWN TOILET: REPORT

“This is great for Axios , for our shareholders, and American journalism. It allows us to think and operate generationally, with a like-minded partner — and build something great and durable that lives long after we are gone,” VandeHei proclaimed , per Axios .

As part of the deal, Cox will control the board of Axios's media arm, and the outlet will transform its software operation, Axios HQ, into a stand-alone company helmed by Schwartz. Cox will have one of three seats on Axios HQ.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Axios was formed in 2016 by the creators of Politico . The company made a name for itself with its unique reporting style that featured bullet points intended to establish brevity in news stories. Star reporters such as Jonathan Swan also propelled the outlet to prominence.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US news site Axios agrees to $525 mn buyout

US news website Axios, which has shot to prominence since its 2016 founding, has agreed to a $525 million deal to sell itself to US telecom group Cox Enterprises, the firms said Monday.  Cox Enterprises was founded as a family business in 1898 and is now based in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Swan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Executive#American#Axios Hq#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
68K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy