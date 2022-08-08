ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

13News Now

Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield. Richard Hills was driving...
SMITHFIELD, VA
13News Now

VSP: Man seriously hurt after interstate shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting in Hampton that left a man seriously hurt Tuesday. According to a news release, it happened at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 664 northbound on the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound. That's in Hampton. A man had been driving...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
NORFOLK, VA
WSET

'Heartbreaking and devastating:' Fireman still in ICU after July car crash

(WSET) — Thomas Page was driving with his daughter when his family's lives were changed forever. A car accident with an alleged drunk driver in Williamsburg on July 23 left Thomas with severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and doctors didn't even expect him to survive.
GRETNA, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase

An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
AVON, NC
windsorweekly.com

​​Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found

A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
WINDSOR, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Currituck County deputies arrest woman in stolen vehicle who brandished knife

(Currituck County Sheriff) On Aug. 8, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, from Norfolk, VA for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
