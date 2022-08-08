Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County, VSP says
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in James City County Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said. The crash happened in the westbound direction of the interstate around the line of James City County and New Kent. Virginia state troopers were dispatched just after 7 a.m.
Driver charged with reckless driving after deadly crash in Isle of Wight County
It was determined that the driver of a 2022 Indian Challenger motorcycle, 57-year-old Richard Wayne Hillis of Smithfield, was heading east on Nike Park Road, when the driver of a 2014 Acura TSX heading west made an unsafe lane change and hit Hillis head-on.
Motorcyclist dies after head-on crash in Smithfield
A motorcyclist died after being struck in a head-on crash Sunday on Nike Park Road in Smithfield.
Man dies in hospital after crash in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, Va. — A man died from his injuries after a car and motorcycle crash that happened on August 7, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Nike Park Road, which is east of Battery Park Road in Smithfield. Richard Hills was driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver dies in crash on I-64 in James City County
The local commonwealth's attorney's office will review a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County.
VSP: Man seriously hurt after interstate shooting in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting in Hampton that left a man seriously hurt Tuesday. According to a news release, it happened at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 664 northbound on the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound. That's in Hampton. A man had been driving...
Motorcycle crash in Norfolk sends person to hospital
NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in the 800 block of Kempsville Road on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Department said. The call for the crash came in just before 10 a.m., police said. A person was taken to the hospital as a...
Virginia Beach fatal crash involving one pedestrian
The Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Baxter Road Saturday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glen Allen man charged in fatal Isle of Wight County crash
A Glen Allen man is facing several charges after a fatal, two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Isle of Wight County, according to Virginia State Police.
73-year-old man hit by SUV in VB dies from his injuries
Police have identified the victim as 73-year-old Ronald Ellis of Virginia Beach.
WSET
'Heartbreaking and devastating:' Fireman still in ICU after July car crash
(WSET) — Thomas Page was driving with his daughter when his family's lives were changed forever. A car accident with an alleged drunk driver in Williamsburg on July 23 left Thomas with severe injuries. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and doctors didn't even expect him to survive.
Woman arrested after police chase ends in crash in Currituck County
A woman was arrested after a police chase over the Virginia-North Carolina border ended in a crash in Moyock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver caught going 152 mph on I-64 in Norfolk
According to a social media post from state police, a trooper cited a driver in Norfolk for going 152 mph in a posted 55 mph on I-64.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Suffolk man facing charges after Avon car chase
An incident involving a car chase, wreck, search and capture occurred in Avon on Hatteras Island mid-day Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy, with lights and siren going, attempted to stop a vehicle for traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour heading north on NC 12, reported a media release from the sheriff’s office issued just after 10 p.m. on Monday.
Williamsburg man dies after tree falls on moving car in area of Matoaka Lake
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A Williamsburg man died after a tree fell on his moving vehicle in the area of Matoaka Lake Wednesday afternoon, the city said. The treefall happened on Jamestown Road near the intersection with Bayberry Lane. The Williamsburg Fire Department responded shortly after 3:45 p.m. Investigators believe...
windsorweekly.com
Missing 14-year-old Windsor girl found
A 14-year-old Windsor girl reported missing over the weekend has been found. Alexia “Lexi” Noelle Mahone was located unharmed in Portsmouth, according to an Aug. 10 news release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, nearly a week after being last seen leaving her home in the Clyde’s Dale Mobile Home Community by her mother on Aug. 4.
73-year-old man dies after being hit by SUV in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was hit by an SUV in Virginia Beach has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. A statement from the police department says that's when they got the first call about a car vs. pedestrian crash on Baxter Road.
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck County deputies arrest woman in stolen vehicle who brandished knife
(Currituck County Sheriff) On Aug. 8, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, from Norfolk, VA for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
Man in motorized wheelchair injured in Newport News crash
Newport News Police responded to a crash scene Monday morning involving a truck, a van, a car, a motorcycle and a motorized wheelchair.
Police investigate shooting in Campostella area of Norfolk that left 1 hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting in the Campostella area of Norfolk Monday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Berkley Avenue, the Norfolk Police Department said. Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot wound.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0