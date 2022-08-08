MILTON, Ga. –– A Grayson man reported his wallet was stolen July 15 at Home Depot on Windward Parkway. The victim told police he had set his wallet on the counter and forgot it when he left the store. When he realized his mistake and returned to the counter, the wallet was gone. Several credit cards and his Social Security card were in his wallet. He cancelled his cards.

MILTON, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO