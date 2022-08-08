Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County woman cited for theft of items in Milton
MILTON, Ga. –– A Forsyth County woman was charged with theft by shoplifting and issued a criminal trespass warning July 15 after security officials at Walmart on Windward Parkway confronted her for allegedly skip scanning items at self-checkout. A loss prevention employee stated he saw a woman on...
Police probe man’s death at Alpharetta hotel
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police and emergency responders responded to the Double Tree Hotel on Jordan Court in Alpharetta on July 24 to investigate reports that a man had died. Authorities say the male was found unresponsive from cardiac arrest and transported to North Fulton Hospital. No updates on the...
Thief grabs wallet left on Milton store counter
MILTON, Ga. –– A Grayson man reported his wallet was stolen July 15 at Home Depot on Windward Parkway. The victim told police he had set his wallet on the counter and forgot it when he left the store. When he realized his mistake and returned to the counter, the wallet was gone. Several credit cards and his Social Security card were in his wallet. He cancelled his cards.
Wrecked vehicle found abandoned on Ga. 400
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police say that a vehicle was found abandoned on Ga. 400 after apparently wrecking near the highway’s northbound Kimball Bridge Road overpass. Officers were alerted to the wrecked vehicle by an off-duty Sandy Springs Police Officer who discovered the vehicle wrecked on the highway’s second lane on his way home from work at about 5 a.m. on July 24.
Vehicle strikes bear spotted near Avalon
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A black bear was struck by a vehicle near Avalon in Alpharetta on July 24, after being spotted at multiple locations around Alpharetta. Alpharetta police said the wild bear was first spotted near Westside Parkway, heading north through the wood line between Westside Parkway and Ga. 400.
Roswell hires Dobson as deputy chief of administration
ROSWELL, Ga. — Shane Dobson has joined the Roswell Fire Department as deputy chief of administration. With nearly 30 years of experience in fire service, Dobson currently serves as deputy fire chief of professional services and training at DeKalb County Fire Rescue. Before that, he was the deputy fire...
Atlanta Recovery Place rejects cookie-cutter approach to recovery
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Devin Orrie has been director of admissions at Atlanta Recovery Place since the beginning of 2020. He coordinates everything from the initial phone call, where either the patient or a family member calls in. During that call, they will discuss what’s going on with the patient to make an informed decision on the best route to take.
Four qualify for Roswell special election
ROSWELL, Ga. — Four candidates have qualified for Roswell’s special municipal election in November. They are Sarah Beeson, Mulham Shbeib, Jason Miller and Allen Sells. Beeson is a small business executive, Shbeib a chief financial officer, Miller a CEO and small business owner, and Sells works in finance.
Alpharetta opens feedback on North Point Parkway revitalization
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The City of Alpharetta is seeking resident feedback on proposed plans to redevelop the North Point Parkway corridor and add pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to the area. Part of the plan involves reducing six-lane portions of the roadway into four lanes and using existing right-of-way to install 12-foot...
Decision on ethics complaint against Milton official on standby
MILTON, Ga. — While the Milton City Council has agreed to compensate the White Columns Homeowners Association for traffic calming devices along its residential streets, a dispute between members of both parties continues. After five hours of testimony Aug. 2, an ethics panel investigating whether Councilman Paul Moore, a...
Parkland breaks ground on new office building in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atlanta-based real estate company Parkland Communities has broken ground on its future Alpharetta office building at 363 Main Street. The building will serve as the company’s headquarters for its residential development and investment business. The original building on the parcel was Thompson’s Grocery Store, which dated back to the 1950s.
Old Soldiers Day marks milestones for veterans group
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After nearly a century of change and conflict, times of peace, war, and everything in-between, American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta has continued on in its mission to help local veterans. That mission was on display Saturday, Aug. 8, as crowds gathered at the Legion Post...
Ceiling collapses at Grove Way apartments
ROSWELL, Ga. — Community members are making a last-ditch effort to help nine elderly and disabled residents move out of their dilapidated apartments at 199 Grove Way in Roswell. Twenty-four have already moved out. But, with the deadline to relocate approaching, conditions on the property have only worsened. Neighbors...
Axios sells itself to Cox Enterprises for $525 million
ATLANTA — The booming national news website Axios has agreed to be bought for $525 million by Cox Enterprises, owner of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the companies announced Aug. 8. Axios launched an Atlanta newsletter in September 2021. Cox spokesperson Natalie Giurato tells SaportaReport that “both Axios and the AJC...
The Homestead at Milton - A once in a generation opportunity
The Homestead at Milton is a new, gated luxury community featuring 4-to-10-acre homesites in Milton, Georgia. The site was formerly the 180-acre Trophy Club of Atlanta Golf Course and provides a rare, once in a generation opportunity to design and build a custom homestead of your own. This extraordinary acreage is idyllic with its pristine lake, gentle rolling hills, and mature trees providing beautiful tree canopies. Classically inspired landscaping and architecture will ensure these one-of-a-kind homes will be destinations with handsome arrival courts and tree covered streets.
Dunwoody hosts Groovin’ on the Green to kick off the school year
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is hosting its signature Groovin’ on the Green series with the Back to School Bash at the Brook Run Park amphitheater on Aug. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free outdoor concert series features Southern Rock/Pop group, Josh Gilbert Band taking the stage to provide visitors with live music and entertainment.
Notice of Property Tax Hearings
The City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council are currently in the process of establishing the 2022 Millage Rate. The City has published the Five-Year History of the Tax Digest, Property Revenues, and Millage Rate as required. Before the City of Johns Creek sets the millage rate for 2022, Georgia...
