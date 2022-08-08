Read full article on original website
Drivers complain about $278M highway project in St. Louis County
MoDOT is reconstructing Interstate 270 in north county and they have been working on the project for two years.
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
kzimksim.com
Biden approves MO’s request for federal disaster declaration in response to record flooding
Missouri’s request has been approved for a major disaster declaration in response to recent record flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed by flood water there. More than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery Counties. Governor Mike Parson said President Biden approved his request.
17-year-old dies after falling off 100 feet cliff in St. Charles County
A teenager fell 100 feet off a cliff and died Tuesday afternoon while hiking at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
KMOV
Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4. Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles County
A hiker died Tuesday after a fall at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
tncontentexchange.com
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
kzimksim.com
The wait is almost over – The Missouri State Fair begins Thursday
The Missouri State Fair is putting on the finishing touches for Thursday’s opening day. The State Fair is August 11 through the 21 in Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says the fair invests a lot of money in free entertainment. Fair goers are still required to pay the cost of...
The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization
Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is looking into what’s going on at Loop Lofts Apartments. They were affected by flooding and some residents were told they had to move out by Monday. Loop Lofts Resident Janayah Dunlap said she lost everything on the...
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.
krcu.org
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run
A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
The historic Meier General Store in St. Charles County, Missouri was family owned for three generations
The Meier General Store.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic general store located in New Melle, Missouri in St. Charles County. It's called the Meier General Store and later known as Butler Bros. Grocer Co. which is voluntarily dissolved.
tncontentexchange.com
County councilwoman pushed for pot code limits while working for marijuana industry
St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy publicly fought for zoning measures favored by the marijuana industry at the same time that she privately helped a medical marijuana company apply for state licenses. Records from two 2019 meetings of council’s Public Improvements Committee, of which Clancy was not a member, show...
kzimksim.com
State commission crafts roadmap to help Missourians living with autism
A state commission is crafting a roadmap that focuses on the lifespan of every Missourian living with autism. The roadmap will include diagnosis, treatment, access to care and the transition to adulthood. John Mantovani, who chairs the Commission on Autism Spectrum Disorders, says Missouri has six autism centers – with two new ones planned for southwest Missouri.
tncontentexchange.com
Watch now: Sam Page discusses receiving St. Louis County executive Democratic nomination
Sam Page on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, discusses receiving the Democratic nomination for St. Louis County executive. Page will seek re-election in the general election on Nov. 8.
Police say juveniles may be responsible for car break-ins in St. Louis County
Car break-ins and vandalism sparked frustration among many motorists in St. Louis County authorities say juveniles may be the cause of the problem.
