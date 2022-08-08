ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kzimksim.com

Biden approves MO’s request for federal disaster declaration in response to record flooding

Missouri’s request has been approved for a major disaster declaration in response to recent record flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed by flood water there. More than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery Counties. Governor Mike Parson said President Biden approved his request.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#Missouri#The Scenic Missouri Group#Ozark Run
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4. Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kzimksim.com

The wait is almost over – The Missouri State Fair begins Thursday

The Missouri State Fair is putting on the finishing touches for Thursday’s opening day. The State Fair is August 11 through the 21 in Sedalia. Director Mark Wolfe says the fair invests a lot of money in free entertainment. Fair goers are still required to pay the cost of...
SEDALIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The Frenchtown Historic District in St. Charles County, Missouri has been a project of restoration and revitalization

Frenchtown Historic District home.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Frenchtown Historic District is considered a national historic district in St. Charles, Missouri housed between N. Fifth, Clark, and French Streets and the Missouri River. There are over 200 buildings that contribute to the area's historical significance.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

State commission crafts roadmap to help Missourians living with autism

A state commission is crafting a roadmap that focuses on the lifespan of every Missourian living with autism. The roadmap will include diagnosis, treatment, access to care and the transition to adulthood. John Mantovani, who chairs the Commission on Autism Spectrum Disorders, says Missouri has six autism centers – with two new ones planned for southwest Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy