Gas prices drop to five month low in Florida

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – Gas prices continue to drop across Southwest Florida with prices across the state hitting their lowest point in nearly five months.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Florida is now $3.79 per gallon. That’s a 14-cent decline from last week and the lowest daily average price since March 4th.

After setting a new record high of $4.89 per gallon on June 13th, prices have since dropped by $1.10 with the average cost for filling up a 15 gallon tank being $57. That’s a $16.50 saving from where prices were two months ago.

Not everywhere is feeling the relief as Naples still has some of the highest gas prices in the state, with a gallon of gas averaging $3.96.

“Florida drivers in some markets are beginning to find gas prices in the $3.60s, if not lower,” said Mark Jenkins of AAA. “However, it’s worth remembering that the fuel market has proven to be extremely volatile this year, and trends can change rather quickly if something reignites concerns about fuel supplies.”

AAA has also offers ways for consumers to save on gasoline, including combining errands to limit driving time, look for stations that have lower prices if you pay with cash and removing excessive weight from your vehicle. Every 10 pounds taken from your vehicle improves the fuel economy by one-to-two percent.

NBC2 Fort Myers

