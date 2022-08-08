Read full article on original website
Related
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Sister-in-Law Who Lives Rent Free With Brother Demands His Wife Pay for Wedding
A woman's sister-in-law, who has been living with her rent free after both she and her fiancé lost their jobs during COVID-19, is demanding the woman pay for her upcoming wedding for her since she's unemployed. The frustrated woman took to Reddit explaining that after her husband's sister and...
When my baby boy refused his milk I knew something was wrong – but the truth floored us
A MUM who had a gut feeling her baby’s feeding wasn’t right was devastated to find out the truth. When Lucy Ellerker was pregnant with her fourth child, she felt a sense of doom. Most of 41-year-old Lucy’s pregnancy was a smooth ride, but as her due date...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’ve been happily married for 25 years – but I’ve just discovered my husband has another fiancé and kids
A WOMAN has shared her heartbreak after discovering that her husband of 25 years and the father of her children has a whole other life. The devastated lady, who shares three kids with the man she thought was the love of her life, said she’d been left “broken” by his deceit and lies.
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
I was snatched from my cot and raised by kidnapper – but I forgive him & he’ll walk me down the aisle with my birth dad
A WOMAN who was snatched from her cot at just three days old has forgiven her kidnapper and says he will walk her down the aisle alongside her biological father. Miche Zephany, now 25, was dubbed South Africa's Madelaine McCann after she was taken from the hospital shortly after her birth.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve been very lucky to have had a good support system around me when I was a young, single mom. I lived with my parents when my daughter was first born because her dad and I had never really been together, and even after I moved out when my daughter was two, both sets of her grandparents were always there to help out, willingly and happily.
My husband had a crush on my friend until my coworker lied and said my friend was married with 5 kids
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I met a man at work, and I found him attractive. However, I wasn't sure if he felt the same way about me. I thought perhaps he did. Then again, I thought he might have a crush on my best friend who worked at the same company.
Upworthy
These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes
Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
'Gold Digger' Who Sent In-Laws Prenup Revealing She's a Millionaire Cheered
"I had enough of them calling me a gold digger and lazy," the woman wrote on Reddit.
Pastor T.D. Jakes Says Families Are Lost Because ‘We Are Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Pastor T.D. Jakes’s Fathers Day “Real Men Pour In” sermon is gaining traction because of his thoughts on the current state of families. The megachurch pastor said that families are being lost in contemporary culture because “we are raising up women to be men” because women basically aren’t living in their femininity.
Dead Babies Married in a Wedding Ceremony Decades After Their Deaths
Chadappa and Shobha were married in a beautiful night time ceremony in India. Laughter and excitement rang through a brightly lit room as their families prepared for the Saptapadi – the seven-step Hindu marriage ritual that cements the union of husband and wife. But the couple wasn’t in the...
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
A Black woman says Target rejected her for a job, until she applied as 'Tori' under a different race
In a viral TikTok video, Naturi Greene says she was rejected by Target for a job. But when she changed her name to "Tori" and listed her ethnicity as "mixed race," she heard back. Target has been sued multiple times over allegations of racial discrimination in hiring.
I Called Off My Wedding And Left My Fiancé. Here's What I Wish I'd Known When I Did It.
"Walking away from my engagement meant exchanging the delights of a bride for the embarrassment of a deserter."
I Didn’t Tell My Friend That Her Husband Sent Me An Explicit Text And She Ended Our Friendship
This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. My friend Jackie told me about a friendship she had with another woman named Natasha. The friendship between the two ended when Natasha's husband sent Jackie an explicit photo.
Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
Young Couple Shares Disturbing Discovery They Made In Renovated 108-Year-Old House
A young couple decided to relocate from the city to a big old farmhouse — a move that is not unusual, but would lead to an unusual discovery. The discovery was made is an American Foursquare house built in 1914. Foursquare houses were popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s in America. The wife decided to share their startling discovery in the home in a creepy manner on her Reddit account, and over 500 upvotes and 75 comments would trail her post in just a short while.
Comments / 1