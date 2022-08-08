Dry lightning has sparked California's most destructive fires. Scientists say it could happen more often

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Kayla Slone hops out of the bed of her husband's pickup truck as it stops in front of what used to be a house. A friend hands her a couple of Styrofoam takeout containers from the stacks that fill the truck, and Slone makes her way toward an elderly couple sitting outside a shed. This is all that's left of their home after the recent floods in eastern Kentucky that left at least 37 people dead.
Search intensifies for California teen Kiely Rodni, who may have been abducted after a party
Friends, family and authorities are scrambling to find 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after she disappeared following a campground party in Northern California. Kiely was at the Prosser Family Campground on Friday night and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.
New York struggling to accommodate surge in asylum seekers as Texas begins busing migrants to the city
New York City officials took aim Tuesday at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, days after he started busing migrants detained at the border to the city as part of his campaign to draw attention to the influx of asylum seekers crossing from Mexico. City officials said intake centers are already overwhelmed...
Georgia policy group says state's economic outlook isn't as rosy as federal jobs report indicates
(The Center Square) — While many pundits lauded Friday’s job numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a Georgia nonprofit is raising a red flag. On Friday, the feds announced higher than expected job numbers, showing that total non-farm payroll employment increased by 528,000 in July.
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care.
Four takeaways from the Wisconsin, Vermont and Minnesota primaries
Donald Trump on Tuesday once again showcased his control over the GOP's open primaries, as the former President's chosen candidate won Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor over a rival backed by former Vice President Mike Pence and much of the party's establishment in the battleground state. In Minnesota, meanwhile, Rep....
Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor
ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday. The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
Grand jury declines to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the murder of Emmett Till
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the White woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of making advances toward her nearly 70 years ago, allegations that led to the Black teen's brutal death. A Leflore County grand jury last week heard seven hours of testimony from investigators and...
