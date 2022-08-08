Dry lightning has sparked California's most destructive fires. Scientists say it could happen more often

Kayla Slone hops out of the bed of her husband's pickup truck as it stops in front of what used to be a house. A friend hands her a couple of Styrofoam takeout containers from the stacks that fill the truck, and Slone makes her way toward an elderly couple sitting outside a shed. This is all that's left of their home after the recent floods in eastern Kentucky that left at least 37 people dead.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO