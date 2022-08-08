Read full article on original website
Authorities discovered the body of an Arkansas judge at the bottom of a lake after he apparently ventured off alone during a vacation with family and friends over the weekend.
Family not giving up on Pine Bluff cold case
A family is desperate for answers in an almost seven years old cold case.
The body of an Arkansas judge was found at the bottom of a lake some 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning, after local authorities conducted a search that lasted most of the previous night. Jeremiah T. Bueker, the 48-year-old Arkansas County Northern District judge, had planned to...
REYDELL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning from Mud Lake in Reydell, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock. The […]
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arkansas suspect a case of drowning after they recovered the body of a state judge from a lake over the weekend. Officials said that Arkansas County District Judge Jeremiah Bueker died and his body was found in the lake in far northeastern Arkansas on Sunday. He was 48.
Bryant police investigating possible deadly hit and run, victim identified
Bryant police said they are currently investigating a possible hit and run Wednesday morning.
Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
Driver dies after collision Saturday in Little Rock
A man has died after a traffic collision in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood Saturday night.
Saline County holds ‘full-scale’ active shooter exercise
Multiple agencies came together to take part in what they called a full-scale active shooter exercise. It's meant to be one of the most realistic training exercises for local police and first responders.
North Little Rock police offer $1,000 reward for information in July killing
North Little Rock police are now offering a reward for information on a killing that happened last month.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for August 1-8, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brian Pierce / 572 Railroad Ave, Warren, AR / DOB 1-15-87 / criminal tress. and disorderly on 8-1-22 Christopher Glover / 404 W...
Pine Bluff officer arrested for insurance fraud
A Pine Bluff officer was arrested Monday after police say she was accused of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
KATV
Faulkner County deputies make arrest in Saturday homicide of juvenile female
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a Saturday morning homicide where a juvenile victim was killed near Mayflower. 22-year-old Zaveon Griffin was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder, theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
Police: Woman found dead in parking lot of North Little Rock hotel
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a hotel Saturday night.
Deputies make arrest in deadly shooting at Faulkner County apartment complex
Deputies in Faulkner County said a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly early Friday morning shooting at a Mayflower apartment complex.
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
Arrest made; victim identified in Friday NLR homicide
North Little Rock police have made an arrest after another man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
