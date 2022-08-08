ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Arkansas judge found dead at bottom of lake

The body of an Arkansas judge was found at the bottom of a lake some 70 miles east of Little Rock on Sunday morning, after local authorities conducted a search that lasted most of the previous night. Jeremiah T. Bueker, the 48-year-old Arkansas County Northern District judge, had planned to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge

REYDELL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning from Mud Lake in Reydell, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock. The […]
REYDELL, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Jefferson County, AR
Jefferson County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Feds continue to investigate Little Rock mail thefts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Arkansans were arrested last week on federal charges involving mail theft— and this week, the investigation will continue. Federal investigators have looked into the 4 indictments for mail theft and stolen mail keys in Little Rock and could tell us more updates on arrests soon.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bueker Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for August 1-8, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brian Pierce / 572 Railroad Ave, Warren, AR / DOB 1-15-87 / criminal tress. and disorderly on 8-1-22 Christopher Glover / 404 W...
WARREN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy