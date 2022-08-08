ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City

LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
LAYTON, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
West Valley City, UT
Utah Accidents
West Valley City, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Utah State
West Valley City, UT
Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby

OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
OGDEN, UT
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim

The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
SYRACUSE, UT
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing

MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
MIDVALE, UT
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?

“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
