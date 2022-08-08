Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City
LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on this case.
ksl.com
Police seek man suspected of kidnapping child, hitting passenger in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Police continued early Wednesday to search for a man who they suspect of kidnapping a child and attempting to rob a Walmart in American Fork, then leading officers on a series of chases. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 949 Grassland Drive about 8:50 p.m....
kjzz.com
Murray Costco workers meet woman whose life they helped save after parking lot crash
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray Costco employees met a woman whose life they helped save after a parking lot crash in 2021. Manager Bree Bonfoey and several other employees raced to the scene of a crash, finding a woman had been struck and pinned by a car. “Everyone was...
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite
A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.
kslnewsradio.com
Layton Police say search continues for teenager missing from treatment center
LAYTON, Utah — An investigation by Layton Police into a missing teen continues. A 16-year-old referred to only by her first name, Natalee, reportedly ran away from a treatment center last Thursday. Layton Police told KSL 5 TV’s Shara Park that Natalee had been at the facility for two...
KSLTV
Surveillance video shows moments just before FrontRunner train fatally hits woman
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority said Monday that basic awareness could have saved the life of a 33-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a FrontRunner train in Salt Lake City. A new video released Monday showed the critical moments leading up to Michelle Leyba’s...
kjzz.com
Suspect in custody after bizarre crash near site of recent Centerville home invasion fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Centerville neighborhood is rattled after an out-of-control car nearly ran a woman over and then crashed onto a hillside, starting a fire. It is the same street where a man broke into a home and set it on fire last month. Police responded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Investigation underway after exterior source ignites West Haven townhome fire
WEST HAVEN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews early Tuesday responded to a townhouse fire in West Haven that started outside the structure, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at the Haven Cove Townhomes in the area of 1630 West and 2000 South. Weber Fire District Battalion...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby
OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Gephardt Daily
Ogden Police Department urges those with criminal records to gain fresh start, expunge their records
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is urging those struggling under a criminal record to take advantage of a 3-year-old law easing expungement of past bad acts. “If you have a criminal record, you’re not alone,” OPD says in its social media post,...
KUTV
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
ksl.com
State seizes more than 80 birds from West Valley avian sanctuary
WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 80 birds were recently seized — and most of them euthanized — by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources from a sanctuary for injured and homeless birds that has been operating for years in West Valley City. DWR officials say they...
kslnewsradio.com
Man accused of shooting driver during Black Lives Matter protest trying to get case dismissed
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of firing into a vehicle during a Black Lives Matter protest in Provo, is trying to get his case dismissed. Jesse Taggart’s attorney Shane Johnson argued in court that police did not collect enough evidence in the case against him. Taggart...
ksl.com
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing
MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
Comments / 0