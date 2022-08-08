Read full article on original website
Anonymous SEC Coach's Comment On Stetson Bennett Going Viral
Georgia is still on top of the college football world heading into the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980 back in January over the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were great on both sides of the ball, but the defense was talked about more due to how it led the nation in numerous categories.
Georgia football: Safety Christopher Smith calls Will Muschamp ‘one of the best coaches I’ve ever had’
During fall camp last season, Will Muschamp stepped up from an analyst role with Georgia and took on on-field responsibilities with his alma mater. Muschamp has a totally new role in 2022, one that seems to be a worthwhile one according to one of his players. Georgia safety Christopher Smith...
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Lawson Luckie is likely the most misunderstood blue-chip in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. Bring his name up. Most consider him a jack-of-all-trades. He is seen as the bare-knuckler brawler that could play TE, H-back or fullback during his time in Athens. Luckie will be special early on special teams....
Jones County News
Greyhounds hosting Buford for scrimmage
It may not count as an actual game, and like most scrimmages, it’ll likely see many parts of the roster taking the field on Friday at Greyhound Field. But Friday’s scrimmage hosted by the Greyhounds has a bit more weight behind it. That’s because JCHS will be hosting...
dawgpost.com
Everything Will Muschamp Said Before the Georgia Bulldogs' 2022 Season
ATHENS - Will Muschamp spoke with the media before the 2022 season about the Georgia Bulldogs, and where the Bulldogs’ defense goes from here. On the transition last season from analyst to on-field role…. “First of all, I appreciate the opportunity Coach Smart gave me to come back to...
Georgia and Florida Allowed to Host Recruits At Annual Matchup
Since taking the head coaching job in Athens, Kirby Smart has had one consistent take and opinion on the game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, it shouldn't be played in Jacksonville. It should be played in Athens and Gainseville. Why? Because Always, Be, 'Cruiting. It's ...
AthlonSports.com
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking
On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
dawgnation.com
BREAKING: Georgia adds ‘The Boogeyman’ in Tovani Mizell to its 2024 recruiting class
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star RB Tovani Mizell. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 RB and the No. 105 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Georgia...
Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday
Steeped in history and tradition, Athens is considered one of the top college towns in… The post Top 10 Things to Do in Athens on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Ohio St. 2, UGA 3
Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football...
Red and Black
GUEST COLUMN: Stay home Georgia Tech!
As an avid Bulldog fan and longtime follower of college football, Jeff Chaumba’s article on the addition of the Georgia Institute of Technology into the Southeastern Conference piqued my interest. However, I must disagree with his claims. Georgia Tech moving to the SEC is not in the best interest...
Top100 RB Tovani Mizell commits to Georgia
Top247 running back Tovani Mizell had a strong showing at Georgia's camp late last month, and not only did he make an impression on the coaching staff, the coaching staff made one on him. So as the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout and No. 87 player in the nation in the...
accesswdun.com
Mic'd Up: Niblett has Red Elephants on the right path
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett's hire sent shockwaves around the state in December. Niblett was hired away from Hoover High School in Alabama, where he won six state championships in his 14 seasons, to take the helm of the Gainesville program. Since he officially started at Gainesville in February,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
flagpole.com
Your Questions Answered About Athens’ New Marijuana and Abortion Laws
Trying to take care of as much business as possible before a new, possibly more conservative commission takes office next year, Athens-Clarke County commissioners pushed through almost 40 agenda items during an epic, nearly six-hour meeting last week. The commission passed a bike-lane pilot project on Prince Avenue; accepted a...
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
fox5atlanta.com
Barrow BBQ business seasons up summer grilling
BETHLEHEM, Ga. - School is starting up this week in many districts across Georgia, but summer’s not quite over yet! And as long as the days are long and the temperatures are hot, we’re going to keep firing up our grills and getting barbecue tips from some of the state’s noted experts on the matter!
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
