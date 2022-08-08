ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

Anonymous SEC Coach's Comment On Stetson Bennett Going Viral

Georgia is still on top of the college football world heading into the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs won their first National Championship since 1980 back in January over the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were great on both sides of the ball, but the defense was talked about more due to how it led the nation in numerous categories.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium

ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. Construction on the first phase is planned to begin after the 2022 football season and the second phase would be built after the 2023 football season. The first phase would build a new entryway and plaza and widen the lower-level concourse to make it easier for fans to get around the 92,000-seat stadium. It would add new concession stands, expand bathrooms by adding more toilets and sinks and relocate and expand seating for people with disabilities. UGA President Jere Morehead called it “long overdue”
ATHENS, GA
Jones County News

Greyhounds hosting Buford for scrimmage

It may not count as an actual game, and like most scrimmages, it’ll likely see many parts of the roster taking the field on Friday at Greyhound Field. But Friday’s scrimmage hosted by the Greyhounds has a bit more weight behind it. That’s because JCHS will be hosting...
BUFORD, GA
dawgpost.com

Everything Will Muschamp Said Before the Georgia Bulldogs' 2022 Season

ATHENS - Will Muschamp spoke with the media before the 2022 season about the Georgia Bulldogs, and where the Bulldogs’ defense goes from here. On the transition last season from analyst to on-field role…. “First of all, I appreciate the opportunity Coach Smart gave me to come back to...
ATHENS, GA
AthlonSports.com

Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking

On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
CLEMSON, SC
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: Stay home Georgia Tech!

As an avid Bulldog fan and longtime follower of college football, Jeff Chaumba’s article on the addition of the Georgia Institute of Technology into the Southeastern Conference piqued my interest. However, I must disagree with his claims. Georgia Tech moving to the SEC is not in the best interest...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Top100 RB Tovani Mizell commits to Georgia

Top247 running back Tovani Mizell had a strong showing at Georgia's camp late last month, and not only did he make an impression on the coaching staff, the coaching staff made one on him. So as the Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout and No. 87 player in the nation in the...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Mic'd Up: Niblett has Red Elephants on the right path

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Josh Niblett's hire sent shockwaves around the state in December. Niblett was hired away from Hoover High School in Alabama, where he won six state championships in his 14 seasons, to take the helm of the Gainesville program. Since he officially started at Gainesville in February,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
MONROE, GA
flagpole.com

Your Questions Answered About Athens’ New Marijuana and Abortion Laws

Trying to take care of as much business as possible before a new, possibly more conservative commission takes office next year, Athens-Clarke County commissioners pushed through almost 40 agenda items during an epic, nearly six-hour meeting last week. The commission passed a bike-lane pilot project on Prince Avenue; accepted a...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Barrow BBQ business seasons up summer grilling

BETHLEHEM, Ga. - School is starting up this week in many districts across Georgia, but summer’s not quite over yet! And as long as the days are long and the temperatures are hot, we’re going to keep firing up our grills and getting barbecue tips from some of the state’s noted experts on the matter!
BETHLEHEM, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
ATHENS, GA

