wvpublic.org
The Dental Gap
Many West Virginians have trouble with their teeth. In fact, there’s a big gap between folks who can reliably access an affordable dentist and those who can’t. That’s no surprise when half the state’s counties have fewer than six dentists. A recent national ranking shows West Virginia is second to last in overall oral health care. A state report shows that by third grade, 56 percent of children show signs of tooth decay, and 12 percent of adults have had all their teeth extracted.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Native Looks At Depression, Treatment In New Novel
Debut novelist William Brewer currently teaches creative writing at Stanford University, but his Morgantown roots have deeply influenced his writing, and even the main character of his new book — "The Red Arrow" — is also a West Virginia native. Brewer also wrote a highly acclaimed book of...
wvpublic.org
Morgantown Native Discusses New Book 'The Red Arrow' On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, debut novelist William Brewer teaches creative writing at Stanford University, but his Morgantown roots have deeply influenced his writing and even the main character of his new book “The Red Arrow” — who is also a West Virginia native. News Director Eric Douglas spoke with Brewer about the book and growing up in the Mountain State.
wvpublic.org
The Wheeling Blues Festival And A Futurist Appalachian Novel Addresses Litter, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a music festival in northern West Virginia brings in blues artists and fans from all over the country — and there’s a reason the music has a continuing appeal. Reporter Chris Schulz recently sat down with festival organizer Bruce Wheeler to discuss the event.
wvpublic.org
W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions
The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
wvpublic.org
National Program Offers School Prep Boost For Summersville Families
Children in Nicholas County can take part in the annual Save the Children Reading Campaign this Saturday. The program supports children in rural areas with summer learning activities. The program serves communities most impacted by inequality. “It’s a centralized location that will enable families from a number of the area...
10 authors who were born in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
Metro News
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
First responder agencies awarded funds by West Virginia American Water
West Virginia American Water has awarded $19,788 to fire departments and first responder agencies across the state.
WSAZ
Food Fair launches ‘Clip and Save’ program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Inflation and rising costs can cause major stress at the grocery store, but Food Fair is here to help. Tim Forth, President of Food Fair, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new ‘Clip and Save’ program. This segment is sponsored...
wvpublic.org
Southern W.Va. Business Hub Tackles Workforce Challenges With Addiction Recovery Training Program
A fourth Fruits of Labor Cafe and Bakery will open later in August in Beckley. The company formalized a program focused on helping employers create work spaces that are recovery friendly. The program is called Communities of Healing. It was started by Fruits of Labor owner Tammy Jordan, as a...
WDTV
State Fair of West Virginia starts this week
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Gates are set to open for the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday at 9 a.m. with carnival rides starting at 11 a.m. To celebrate the return of the state’s largest multi-day event, opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
wvpublic.org
Saving Appalachian History Amid Historic Flooding And Creating Recovery Friendly Workspaces, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky caused loss of life and untold property damage. It may have also cost the Appalachian region something else, part of its history. Inside Appalachia Producer Bill Lynch spoke with Melissa Helton at the Hindman Settlement School in Hindman Kentucky about the flood and the struggle to save some of Appalachia’s past.
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
Sold out Cody Johnson State Fair show canceled
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The sold-out Cody Johnson concert scheduled at the State Fair of West Virginia on August 11 is canceled. In a Facebook Post from Johnson’s page and the State Fair of West Virginia, it said the show is canceled due to illness. Johnson’s management said in the post that a makeup date will […]
wvpublic.org
Charleston Receives $1 Million To Fight Mental Illness
The City of Charleston has been awarded $1 million to create a crisis intervention team to fight mental illness. The money is part of an overall $241 million package secured by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for various projects and initiatives throughout West Virginia. “I am thrilled to see this money...
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
wvpublic.org
African American Heritage Tour Funded For Oak Hill
A Fayette County community will soon join in a digital tour that honors Black history. The African American Heritage Tour is part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The National Coal Heritage Area Authority will develop a new section that will be a part of the digital...
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
