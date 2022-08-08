ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Boomer Magazine

2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners

The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
RICHMOND, VA
Carytown's Sweet, Sticky Thing

This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia's teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
13News Now

Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
Augusta Free Press

Country star Clay Walker coming to Dominion Energy Center

Country artist Clay Walker fresh off the production of his latest album, “Texas to Tennessee,” will be performing at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre in Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. “Texas To Tennessee” is a modern album that nods at an earlier era in...
Virginia Mercury

Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?

If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HipHopDX.com

MF DOOM: Richmond, Virginia Names Street Sweeper After Late Rapper

Richmond, VA – MF DOOM‘s namesake will live forever in Richmond, VA, as its been revealed that the city will be naming its street sweeper after the late underground legend. The Virginia capital city announced on August 5 that their bike lane street sweeper will be named MF...
