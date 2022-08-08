If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO