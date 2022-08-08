Read full article on original website
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking TravelerPetersburg, VA
The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
Documentary film series centered around civil rights, human rights and social justice
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture and The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond have partnered to showcase a film series centered around civil rights, human rights and social justice in American history. The Created Equal Film Series was originally established by the VMHC in 2013 to honor museum...
Henrico families can get a jump on the upcoming school year at the 2022 Back-to-School Kickoff
This year’s event will be at Glen Allen High School from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. Families can enjoy music, food trucks, and games, register for school, talk with HCPS leaders, and more. While school starts on Monday, August 29th, a week earlier than previous years, HCPS families can get...
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
Carytown’s Sweet, Sticky Thing
This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
Get the State Fair VIP experience at annual Black Tie & Boots gala on Sept. 22
Polish your cowboy boots or sport your finest cocktail attire for an exclusive State Fair of Virginia VIP experience featuring downhome fair fundamentals with an upscale ambiance at the Black Tie & Boots fundraising gala at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. The celebration will be an indoor-outdoor event held...
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Rock ‘n’ roll icons ZZ Top set to make return to Altria Theater in Richmond
One of the most iconic and recognizable bands in America, ZZ Top, synonymous with their trademark beards, hotrod cars, and spinning guitars, is returning to Richmond’s Altria Theater on Oct. 4 for an 8 p.m. show. The band is hitting the road hot on the heels of their newest...
Newport News contractor selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story about the removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee monument. After removing the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond and nearly two dozen other statues across the city and state, Devon Henry is seeking to raise money for charity by selling digital artwork inspired by their removal in the cryptocurrency market.
Teamwork is 'core component' for Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival
The Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival returned Saturday, Aug. 6, after a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
As school year nears, larger Central Virginia schools facing teacher shortages
Time is ticking for many school districts to try to hire more staff before students return to learn.
Country star Clay Walker coming to Dominion Energy Center
Country artist Clay Walker fresh off the production of his latest album, “Texas to Tennessee,” will be performing at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre in Richmond on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. “Texas To Tennessee” is a modern album that nods at an earlier era in...
Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true?
If you don’t live near Richmond and get your news from its regional media market, the last time you probably heard of a place called Dogwood Dell was a little over a month ago when Virginia’s capital city made national news for boldly claiming to have foiled a mass shooting. The claim by Richmond’s police […] The post Dogwood Dell: a massacre foiled or a tale too good to be true? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Ryan Kopacsi returning to VCU Athletics to lead The Peppas
Virginia Commonwealth University's Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin announced in a release on Tuesday that Ryan Kopacsi will return as director of the school's pep band, The Peppas.
Richmond settles more than 100 lawsuits linked to 2020 protests
The city of Richmond is spending more than $1 million dollars to settle lawsuits filed after the racial justice protests in 2020.
Proposed transgender bathroom policy draws large crowd to Hanover meeting
The proposed policy would have transgender and non-binary students apply to the school board to be granted permission to use a different bathroom or locker room.
Chesterfield Schools hosting instructional assistant job fair
Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking to hire instructional assistants to work with students.
Putting parking over people: could Richmond’s new main library better serve the city?
When the initial designs for the renovation of Richmond’s Main Library were released to the public earlier this summer, beyond the new reading rooms and collections spaces residents of Virginia’s capital noticed one big change in the allocation of space: a full floor of the three-story building would be converted from community areas into parking.
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
MF DOOM: Richmond, Virginia Names Street Sweeper After Late Rapper
Richmond, VA – MF DOOM‘s namesake will live forever in Richmond, VA, as its been revealed that the city will be naming its street sweeper after the late underground legend. The Virginia capital city announced on August 5 that their bike lane street sweeper will be named MF...
